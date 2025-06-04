'Price is Right' contestant commits a major blunder but still managed to win a brand new car

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the player's performance and what they described as a lucky win.

Apart from the insight to guess the correct prices of items, luck plays a crucial role in deciding a contestant's fate on "The Price Is Right." It was evident in the case of a player who bagged one of the luckiest wins on the show despite making a major mistake in a popular game. The player, Tiphiny Davis, played the "Spelling Bee" game with a chance of winning a brand new Kia SUV. However, along the way, she made a major blunder during the pricing segment of the game with a guess that was off by miles. Nevertheless, she made a quick recovery to win the car, and while it turned out well for the player, fans of the show on Reddit suggested that it was a rather lucky win.

Screenshot showing the player alongside her prize (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

To begin with, the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that Davis would be playing the "Spelling Bee" game for a brand new 2024 Kia TrailBlazer LT, worth $25,990. In the game, the centerpiece is a large board that conceals 30 cards, eleven of which carry the letter "C", six cards carry each of the letters "A" and "R," and only two cards carry the word "CAR." Thus, the goal for the contestant is to win at least three cards with the letters 'C', 'A', and 'R' or get one card that says "CAR."

While the player is given two cards for free, they can win up to three more cards by playing a pricing game first. In the pricing segment, the player gets to see three smaller items and has to guess the price of the items within $10 of the actual price. Furthermore, each card the player wins is worth $1,000, thus, the player has the option to cash out the cards without risking it all for the car.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In Davis' game, the first item displayed to her was a compass with a magnifying glass. The player had to guess the price of the item within $10, and she guessed $10, which was a major fluke. The item turned out to be worth $41, and she didn't win a card. The next item was a compact, leak-proof car trash can, and Davis guessed its price to be $25. The actual price was $18, which meant she won a card. The third and final item was a wire scalp massager, and the contestant priced it at $12, which also wasn't a great guess. The item turned out to be worth $31, which meant Davis had only three cards with her.

Screenshot showing Carey revealing the letters (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Before Carey revealed the letters, he told Davis that she could cash out with $3,000 or go for the car. Davis chose to take the risk, and the host revealed that she got the letter C. Carey once again offered her to take the $2,000, but Davis said she wanted to keep going. Luckily for her, the second card carried the letter “A.” With just one card remaining, Davis chose to keep going, and Carey revealed that it had the letter "R", which meant the player pulled off an incredibly lucky win.

“Nice one,” Carey said as Davis ran over to check out her new car. While the player was happy, fans of the show took to Reddit to discuss how she "botched" the game. On the show's unofficial forum, weogarth @weogarth posted a thread to discuss the lucky win.

Other users chimed in to explain what she did wrong. "She had to guess the price of an item within $10. She said $10. So for that to be correct, the item had to be priced somewhere between $0 (free) and $20 (it was $41). I guess it's true when they say your brain goes to mush when you're on stage," @JosephineCK wrote. "This had me yelling at my TV," @sissy9725 added.