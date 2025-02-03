ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned

It's not often that one gets to see such a captivating performance on "The Price is Right."
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)
Drew Carey has seen everything from exciting winning streaks to heartbreaking losses and hilarious fumbles as the host of “The Price is Right.” This means that it's not easy for anyone to shock him, but one contestant pulled it off in a June 2024 episode, as per TV Insider. The contestant was playing the Dice Game and swept it to win a brand new car, leaving Carey and the studio audience stunned.

The rules of the Dice Game are simple. The contestant gets to see the first digit of the price of a car and then has to roll four dice. For each digit that they get, the contestants have to guess if the corresponding digit in the price of the car is higher or lower. There are no zeroes in the price and no number higher than six. So if a one or a six falls comes up, that becomes an easy guess.

Screenshot showing the contestant landing a six in the Dice Game on
Screenshot showing the contestant landing a six in the Dice Game on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

In the case of the contestant named Devon, he ended up getting a one and six pretty often. The first die he rolled landed on a six and it was easy to guess that the corresponding digit in the price of the car would be lower. The second die he rolled also landed on a six again. The third die landed on a one, so it was obvious that the corresponding digit in the price of the car would be higher. With his final roll, he landed another six and that was enough for him to win a car.

Devon could not believe his luck as he held his head in his hands for a moment before running over to the brand-new automobile. “Well, that was insane,” Carey said after the game. “That was amazing.” It’s safe to say that the studio audience also had the same thoughts.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

Carey had a similar reaction in another episode of the show in which a contestant named Cynthia was on a roll. She was playing the Clock Game in which a contestant has 30 seconds to get the prices of two items right. They must first guess a price and the host asks them to go higher or lower until they land on the correct price. If they get it right for both items within 30 seconds, they win the items and an additional $5,000.

However, the lucrative part is that if the contestant gets the prices of both items right within 10 seconds, they win $1 million. For Cynthia, the first item was a sofa priced at $899. She guessed its price correctly within a second, leaving her with a lot of time to win the million. The next item was an exerciser priced at $999.

 

She first guessed $1400, then $1300, then $899, and finally, $999. There were only two seconds left on the clock until the 10-second mark but that didn’t matter at all. Cynthia had just won a million bucks. The studio erupted in celebration and applause for the young contestant as Carey kept on saying, “You won a million bucks!”

