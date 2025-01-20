ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a 'near impossible' game — but viewers pointed out one issue with it

The fans feared that the snafu in the Time is Money game could have costed the player dearly.
PUBLISHED 17 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating his win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating his win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"The Price is Right" has stayed in the news and engaging for its fans thanks to its grand, and at times bizarre, prizes as well as challenging games. But some of these are often called out for being almost impossible to win, including the game called Time is Money. Fans have long complained about the game's difficulty level, thus, when a contestant recently won the game despite making a mistake people were overjoyed.

 

From classics such as 'Plinko' and the 'Dice' game to the modern 'Jackpot: Go For the Hundred Grand' game, the show offers players plenty of chances to win big, but Time Is Money has troubled many contestants. However, that wasn't the case for Paris, who wowed fans by winning the game after nearly fumbling. In the clip shared by the show, Carey showed the player five grocery items and told him that he needed to place the items in three spots according to their prices.

Screenshot showing the three spots (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the three spots (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The catch was that he had only ten seconds to do so to win the $20,000 prize. Before the game, Paris took a close look at the items that included a bottle of stir-fry sauce, a can of air freshener, a box of coco-mix, some creamed spinach, and a tube of toothpaste. With a big amount on the line and only ten seconds on the clock, Paris rushed to get the items in the right spots. Carey even helped him by asking him to take all the items at once to save time.

Screenshot showing the player rushing with the items (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player rushing with the items (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

When the time ran out, Paris did not get the prices of the items right. However, since the game was so hard, the host said that they had built in a redemption round in the game where the contestant is given 40 more seconds to get it right but with each passing second, the prize money dropped. 

Screenshot showing the contestant rearranging the items (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant rearranging the items (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Paris also had the option of hitting the buzzer to find out if he got it right. As the clock started ticking, the player rushed to get it right this time. He failed to do so in his first two attempts and the prize money kept dropping. In the rush, he even knocked over one item off the middle spot. Not noticing the goof-up, Paris went on to make one more adjustment before getting the prices of all items right. 

Screenshot showing the item falling off the table (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the item falling off the table (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

By that time, the prize money had slipped down to $8,118, which was still a lot given the difficulty level of the game. “That is a great pool buddy. You earned that, I'll tell you what!" Carey exclaimed. 

 

While Paris pumped his fists in the air, everyone breathed a sigh of relief. Fans took to the comment section on social media to appreciate the host for overlooking the player's mistake. "Saw the middle bag drop this morning and I was like is that going to count?" @amiller156 wrote

Screenshot of a comment appreceating the win (Image source: Instagram/@mares_zeke)
Screenshot of a comment appreceating the win (Image source: Instagram/@mares_zeke)

Meanwhile many suggested that this game should be retired for good. "I dislike this game more than all the others. Rarely does one win anything in this game. Was happy for him. WTG!" @poolmama12 suggested

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

"Time is Money really needs to be RETIRED. It's by far one of the worst games ever played in the Drew Carey era," @mr.tran_khuong added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
17 minutes ago
