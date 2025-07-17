'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges smell dirty diapers — still gets $75,000 deal from Mark Cuban

After everyone backed out, the billionaire Shark stepped up to help the founder of Diaper Dust.

It's hard to impress investors on "Shark Tank," and even after a successful pitch, they don't back a business without strong numbers. However, there was a time when the biggest shark in the tank, Mark Cuban, broke his rules and backed the founder of "Diaper Dust," even after she made the judges sniff dirty diapers. Regina Crisci, who made the product in her backyard, had nothing but a great product and $3,000 in sales to show the Sharks. While everyone in the panel refused to make a deal, Cuban stepped in to close a $75,000 deal to help out the traveling nurse with her dream.

Screenshot showing Cuban taling to Crisci (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Crisci entered the Tank seeking $75,000 for 40% equity in her company before she explained how the stench of dirty diapers is a big problem for parents across the world and how other solutions, like special disposal bins and fragrances, don't work. Thus, to solve the problem, she introduced 'Diaper Dust', a powder solution that absorbs all bad odours from diapers.

Screenshot showing Crisci making her pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

To show the efficacy of her product, she presented the Sharks with samples of dirty diapers soaked with prank 'fart sprays'. As she asked the Sharks to take a whiff, the entire panel was disgusted. She then asked the judges to sprinkle some of the Diaper Dust and see the difference. Instantly, all the Sharks were amazed to see how wonderfully the product worked.

Screenshots showing the before and after reactions (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

O'Leary then asked about the sales, and Crisci had to make a shocking revelation. She shared that since she started in 2020, she had made just $3,000 from sales. The founder explained that all her marketing was primarily driven by mere social media posts and word of mouth. She added that each bottle cost her $3.50 to land, and they sold for $14.

Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

This wasn't enough to convince O'Lear, and he dropped out, saying that it would be too much work for him. Barbara Corcoran followed his lead as she believed that Crisci needed a working partner rather than a Shark. Next to go out was Greiner, who felt it was too early for her to invest in the business. Guest judge Emma Grede complimented Crisci on her journey, but she felt that the company didn't have a clear marketing strategy, so she was out as well.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur listening to the Sharks (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

This left Crisci with just one Shark, Cuban. As the rejection caused Crisci to visibly choke up, Cuban stepped in to commend the entrepreneur. “You’ve demonstrated every bit that you are an entrepreneur. You figured out how to make this gunk in the backyard. You figured out how to get the patent application. You figured out the formulations. You figured out to do it all while this is not your first language,” he said. Adding that he wanted to be the partner who helped out, Cuban offered $75,000 for 40%, exactly what Crisci asked for. "It's a no-brainer!" the teary-eyed entrepreneur exclaimed before accepting the deal. “Thank you so much for all you do for other people. Now it’s time for you to have somebody help you," Cuban said as he hugged Crisci in the end.

According to Shark Tank Recap, Diaper Dust received an influx of orders after the episode, and the product was sold out in days. The company soon surpassed $1 million in revenue, as its products are still available on its website and Amazon.

