ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' judge invests $100,000 in a product — moments after she dismissed it as a 'gimmick'

Things took a turn for the better with the shark as far as the entrepreneurs were concerned.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Bethenny Frankel (L) and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Bethenny Frankel (L) and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

“Shark Tank” investors are some of the sharpest minds in the business, and they always have their eyes on the potential and profits that a venture offers, beyond their personal opinions. On many occasions, sharks have refused to offer a deal to entrepreneurs even after being impressed by their pitches, and sometimes they may back a product that they aren't fond of. That happened when a couple of entrepreneurs pitched an innovative solution for hair removal. Guest shark Bethenny Frankel believed that the product was nothing more than a gimmick, but ended up teaming up with another shark and investing $100,000 in the company.

via GIPHY

 

Founders Jennifer Paschall and Gita Vasseghi sought $100,000 for a 25% stake in their company, No Mo-Stache, which sells products to facilitate the removal of hair from the upper lip. The entrepreneurs claimed that, unlike traditional waxing, their product, which is essentially a waxing strip, did not require a high temperature.

The strips also came in small containers, which were portable and could be used anywhere. While waxing strips aren’t anything new, the innovation was the portability and discretion. The entrepreneurs claimed to have made $400,000 from sales, but the guest shark did not believe that their product was special or unique.

Screenshot showing the product on
Screenshot showing the product on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

“I really do think this is a gimmick. It’s what you buy on the way out of the lingerie store,” she said. Robert Herjavec challenged her notion and said, “It’s a $400,000 gimmick.” The product at one point was in all 200 Sephora stores across the country, but the number had come down to 60.

While this was a concern, some of the sharks still saw value in the product. Kevin O’Leary, who had been ranting about how there was nothing proprietary about the product, perhaps saw the numbers and changed his mind. He offered $100,000 for a 10% stake and a $1 per strip royalty until he received $300,000.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

However, Frankel also believed the product needed rebranding as a part of an emergency kit for women. She asked for 40% of the business for $100,000. Lori Greiner liked the idea and wanted to be part of the deal with Frankel.

Mr. Wonderful then made his offer better and reduced his royalty to 50 cents per strip. Frankel and Greiner then offered $100,000 for 35% and a $1 royalty per strip until the money is recovered. The entrepreneurs were not keen on giving up that much of their company. Therefore, they offered 25% of the company for $100,000 along with a $1 royalty until $200,000 was paid. That was an agreeable deal for all parties, and they ended up shaking on it.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who cut her hair boldly on live TV

'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who gave the investors a brand new look

'Shark Tank' contestants get the judges to wear wigs before making them fight for a deal

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judge invests $100,000 in a product — moments after she dismissed it as a 'gimmick'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge invests $100,000 in a product — moments after she dismissed it as a 'gimmick'
Things took a turn for the better with the shark as far as the entrepreneurs were concerned.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest reveals the appraisal for his heirloom was 10 times more than he expected
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest reveals the appraisal for his heirloom was 10 times more than he expected
The expert pointed out the intricate details on the item and said it was a personal item of the royals.
6 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys ex-US President's letter for $1,300 from disappointed seller
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys ex-US President's letter for $1,300 from disappointed seller
The expert said that if the signature was on a letterhead when Garfield was President, it would be worth more.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'I'm shaking' after elderly player wins in dramatic moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'I'm shaking' after elderly player wins in dramatic moment
Had the contestants not gotten their gamble right, they would have lost everything they'd earned.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised
The revelation came thanks to a fan who asked the question during a "Jeopardy!" taping.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants turn down $1 million offer for their soft toy business in wild TV moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants turn down $1 million offer for their soft toy business in wild TV moment
The entrepreneurs' decision came as a big shock to the sharks, and they did not hide it.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' player has one of the most iconic comebacks after getting three zeroes in Fast Money
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player has one of the most iconic comebacks after getting three zeroes in Fast Money
Tina double-guessed her third answer, "Does April have 31 days?" Harvey gave her the stink eye.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tries to impress judges with stunts on pogo sticks — still doesn't get a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant tries to impress judges with stunts on pogo sticks — still doesn't get a deal
All the theatrics didn't work when sharks started scrutinizing profit margins.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $16,000 in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $16,000 in incredible TV moment
"Can I stop at any time?" the player nervously inquired. "You can stop any time you want, yes," Carey assured.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment
Guests on the show would run with it if they ever got that kind of money on Pawn Stars.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate
The guest even said to keep the kids in the dark about how valuable these items were.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant brings a shirtless model to promote her business — and it doesn't end well
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant brings a shirtless model to promote her business — and it doesn't end well
The company had fantastic sales but a crushing debt with a high interest rate that the sharks hated.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once thought he was 'going to jail' — all because of Plinko
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once thought he was 'going to jail' — all because of Plinko
It was only Carey's second season in the show and he could have been part of a massive scandal.
3 days ago
Costco shopper from Italy shares you shouldn't buy Kirkland olive oil for cooking: 'Once you open...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper from Italy shares you shouldn't buy Kirkland olive oil for cooking: 'Once you open...'
“I won’t say anything, and you know why,” he said, with a gesture to zip his lips.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth
The ring was rescued by the guest's mother thanks to a stranger early in the morning.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for losing out on $10,000 prize over one simple letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for losing out on $10,000 prize over one simple letter
"She blanked out. It happens to the best of us," a fan sympathized with the player.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
The instrument originally belonged to the guest's grandfather who suffered a horrific injury.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
The contestant's wife seemed embarassed at that point of time, and worried as well.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
The co-founders of Dino Don got the shark that they always wanted on board.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
WALMART
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
One can understand why the measure is in place but the shopper was having none of it.
4 days ago