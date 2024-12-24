ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary spends $3,000 a year on haircuts — and his reason is quite valid

The investor is known for his suave and no-nonsense approach and needs to maintain a sharp look.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on an episode of Shark Tank. (Image source: Facebook/Shark Tank)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on an episode of Shark Tank. (Image source: Facebook/Shark Tank)

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary is known for closely scrutinizing budding businesses and delivering harsh criticism as well as important lessons. But one of his most noticeable features is the bald patch on his head. However, that doesn’t mean he ignores the little hair he has. According to a report by CNBC, the 70-year-old spends nearly $3,000 a year on haircuts and he visits the barber once every 10 days. He spends all the money simply to appear less comical on screen.

“A guy like me has to think about haircuts all the time. Why? Because I don’t want to look like Bozo the Clown after two weeks, with the sides growing out,” he said. That’s not the only reason since a good haircut also helps with professional ventures as it plays a major role in the first impression.

 

“I invest in looking great all the time, and the way I do it is [paying for] great clothing, great shoes, and a haircut every 10 days,” O'Leary said. His professional reason for getting a haircut so often is even backed by a study done by Princeton University. O’Leary is not the only “Shark Tank” investor to share this view, Co-star Daymond John is also of the same opinion.

“If you’re somebody that is a team player, and you’re dressed appropriately, and you’re always welcoming to people, and they want to be around you ... then you’ll hopefully be able to grow in the company,” he said. John also believes that proper nail care and investing in good deodorants also go a long way in making a strong first impression.

 

To people who wonder why he doesn’t trim off the hair on his side and go for a clean bald look, O'Leary said, “I don’t like that look. I like this look. I think I look terrific.” The celebrity investor does however spend substantially more than the average person to get a haircut.

A 2016 study by Square, notes that a man spends $34 for a haircut in the US while for women, the average is $45. Being a shark O’Leary certainly invests in a more premium service for his hair. He has good reason to do so as well, considering that he doesn’t have one designated barber. Instead, he has several contacts in several cities who know how to give his hair the best care.

 

“I have a bunch of people in different cities that do this because I want them to know every one of my hairs. I don’t have that many, so I want them to have a personal relationship with every hair,” the Canadian businessman explained. Plus, it’s not just client meetings O’Leary has to look good for, it’s for television as well.

“Shark Tank” is known for its sharp and often intimidating investors and it won't be able to maintain that image of one of them turned up with shabby hair sticking out from the sides of his head. This makes paying a small fortune for a trim worth it.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary spends $3,000 a year on haircuts — and his reason is quite valid
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary spends $3,000 a year on haircuts — and his reason is quite valid
The investor is known for his suave and no-nonsense approach and needs to maintain a sharp look.
1 hour ago
Woman issues a chilling warning after Uber ride ended up in an ER visit: "Ladies, be careful..."
NEWS
Woman issues a chilling warning after Uber ride ended up in an ER visit: "Ladies, be careful..."
The year may be 2024 but women's basic safety still seems to be too much of a challenge for society.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins prizes worth $33,000 — then she was hit with an unexpected issue
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins prizes worth $33,000 — then she was hit with an unexpected issue
Winners know winning on Price Is Right it isn't like what it's cracked up to be.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest shows off unexpected dance moves in epic TV moment
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest shows off unexpected dance moves in epic TV moment
Seacrest has stepped into the shoes of Pat Sajak who entertained audiences for decades.
4 hours ago
Mick Jagger says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’ — plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity
NEWS
Mick Jagger says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’ — plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity
The "Rolling Stones" singer said leaving a part of the inheritance might "do some good in the world."
15 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh
The contestant showed everyone who was the real loser.
1 day ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins a Nissan Sentra. Then, she ended up paying an extra $15,000.
NEWS
‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins a Nissan Sentra. Then, she ended up paying an extra $15,000.
Leilani had to go through a lot of paperwork and wait only to find out what she won wasn't what she'd get.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers $250,000 deal to an engineer who found a better way to make diapers
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $250,000 deal to an engineer who found a better way to make diapers
The guest investor Gwyneth Paltrow was also impressed by the entrepreneur's thought process.
1 day ago
Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.
WALMART
Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.
The decorator still didn't get it when the woman returned to Walmart with her cake.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey to 'shut up' over a joke that backfired spectacularly
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey to 'shut up' over a joke that backfired spectacularly
Steve Harvey is known for his infectious sense of humor that can come out at any moment.
1 day ago
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
The product was invented by a mother who wanted to protect her kids from rashes.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
It's not everyday one gets to see a contestant come back on The Price is Right after decades.
2 days ago
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
NEWS
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
Fellow workers suggested that people are sleeping on how much one can make as a server.
2 days ago
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
NEWS
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
Not everyone quite expects a Minnesota trip to be the prize on "The Price is Right."
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest ends up kissing the expert after knowing the value of her Tiffany necklace
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest ends up kissing the expert after knowing the value of her Tiffany necklace
The expert was so amused by the guest's reaction that she asked if it was such a big surprise.
2 days ago
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later to pick red again
NEWS
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later to pick red again
In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who pitched a business with zero sales
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who pitched a business with zero sales
The inventors knew the risk they were taking going in with an untested product but things worked out.
3 days ago
Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear
NEWS
Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear
Despite the deductions, Goodall still has a bright future just like the show's previous winners.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming
Celebrities have made appearances in WWE in the past but few have entered the Royal Rumble.
3 days ago