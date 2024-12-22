ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea

The product was invented by a mother who wanted to protect her kids from rashes.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative image showing the sharks having a light-hearted moment on Shark Tank. (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Representative image showing the sharks having a light-hearted moment on Shark Tank. (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Viewers of Shark Tank have seen several pitches ranging from inspiring to emotional and even outright bizarre, which still manage to clinch a deal. That’s exactly what happened in a 2019 episode of the show when cousins Jessica Karam Oley and Brandon Karam from Dallas introduced Pristine Cleaning Sprays. The product is meant for cleaning a user's butt after they relieve themselves.

Jessica, who is also a mother of three, one day noticed that one of her kids suffered irritation no matter what brand of wipe she bought. She had been a wet wipes user all her life but one day, developed skin allergies. That’s when she knew she needed to do something to address these challenges. Hence, the idea for Pristine Cleaning Sprays was born. The founders claimed that the sprays were eco-friendly and irritation-free and could be applied to dry toilet paper before wiping. They even claimed that it was safe to apply directly on a baby’s skin.

 

The funny part is that the idea for the product popped into her head during a Thanksgiving dinner. The idea sounds like something people would be willing to buy and the sharks did seem interested.

However, there were unique challenges that each of the sharks was concerned about. Robert Herjavec was worried about marketing challenges and took himself out of the deal. Mark Cuban was out due to an overlap issue since he was already investing in a company called Dude Wipes, which made products of a similar nature. As hopes were seemingly beginning to fade for the Dallas cousins, Lori Grenier stepped up and acted as their savior.

 

Now, it is important to remember that at this time, the product did not have a strong portfolio. They had only made $11,000 in sales from Amazon and there were other brands that made similar products. Thankfully, that did not deter Grenier from offering a deal. She did, however, have a condition.

The veteran investor had invested in a company called Squatty Potty at this moment and was not sure whether they too were interested in making a product in a similar line. So she came up with a smart solution. The investors had asked for $50,000 for a 20% stake and they wanted to use that money to buy an automatic, no-touch sprayer for diaper changes, to be sold under their brand as per CNBC.

 

Grenier proposed paying the full amount for a 25% stake in the company, contingent on a partnership with Squatty Potty. Most entrepreneurs might not be willing to accept an offer that depended on a contingency but the Karams took the deal. With only $11,000 in sales until that point, it’s not like they had much room to negotiate. The orders started pouring in after the episode was aired as website sales increased by a whopping 5600%.

 

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the experience, and we hope that the viewers enjoyed it. Pristine is a funny product, and it is incredibly helpful for the environment too,” Brandon said after his experience on the show.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
The product was invented by a mother who wanted to protect her kids from rashes.
1 hour ago
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
It's not everyday one gets to see a contestant come back on The Price is Right after decades.
2 hours ago
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
NEWS
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
Fellow workers suggested that people are sleeping on how much one can make as a server.
3 hours ago
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
NEWS
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
Not everyone quite expects a Minnesota trip to be the prize on "The Price is Right."
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest ends up kissing the expert after knowing the value of her Tiffany necklace
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest ends up kissing the expert after knowing the value of her Tiffany necklace
The expert was so amused by the guest's reaction that she asked if it was such a big surprise.
5 hours ago
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later to pick red again
NEWS
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later to pick red again
In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
16 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who pitched a business with zero sales
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who pitched a business with zero sales
The inventors knew the risk they were taking going in with an untested product but things worked out.
1 day ago
Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear
NEWS
Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear
Despite the deductions, Goodall still has a bright future just like the show's previous winners.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming
Celebrities have made appearances in WWE in the past but few have entered the Royal Rumble.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced player was 'robbed' of $40,000 as they 'heard her' say the right answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced player was 'robbed' of $40,000 as they 'heard her' say the right answer
Fans on social media were not happy with Pat Sajak ignoring the right answer initially.
1 day ago
Woman wins Drake lookalike contest at a bakery. Then, the rapper surprised her with a huge cash prize.
NEWS
Woman wins Drake lookalike contest at a bakery. Then, the rapper surprised her with a huge cash prize.
The organizers never expected the multi-platinum selling rapper to take an interest in the contest.
1 day ago
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
NEWS
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O’Leary makes a founder cry — then he offered her a 6-figure deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O’Leary makes a founder cry — then he offered her a 6-figure deal
Kevin O'Leary is not known for going soft but things took a highly emotional turn.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned after letter belonging to a famous person gets staggering value
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned after letter belonging to a famous person gets staggering value
It's not every day on Antiques Roadshow that one gets to see a piece of American history and culture.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once revealed whether he's bald in one of the craziest TV moments
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once revealed whether he's bald in one of the craziest TV moments
Pat Sajak never shied away from shocking "Wheel of Fortune" viewers from time to time.
2 days ago
Woman receives a FedEx package she never ordered. What she noticed inside could save many others.
NEWS
Woman receives a FedEx package she never ordered. What she noticed inside could save many others.
Presence of mind and a video on social media helped the consumer steer clear of a scam.
2 days ago
Judy Sheindlin made millions from her show — but the litigants and guests also cashed in handsomely
NEWS
Judy Sheindlin made millions from her show — but the litigants and guests also cashed in handsomely
The show featured thousands of litigants who put their arguments in front of the Judge.
2 days ago
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
NEWS
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
In the video, another friend can be heard gasping and noting how she thought that Maddie was 'exaggerating.'
2 days ago
Jared Leto left 'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by taking over as host — then came an unexpected twist
NEWS
Jared Leto left 'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by taking over as host — then came an unexpected twist
No one was expecting to see an Academy Award-winning actor hosting a game show.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' viewers gasp as they point out moment an expert possibly ruined a rare item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' viewers gasp as they point out moment an expert possibly ruined a rare item
The honest mistake could have potentially impacted the value of the rare scrapbook.
3 days ago