ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who gave the investors a brand new look

The founders of "The Long Hairs" made a rocking pitch that had the sharks headbanging.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the sharks wearing wigs (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing the sharks wearing wigs (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

"Shark Tank" investors such as Kevin O'Leary may seem intimidating, but they too like to have fun sometimes and are always willing to participate in innovative pitches. When founders of "The Long Hairs", Chris Healy, aka El Rubio, and Lindsay Barto, aka El Moreno walked into the 'tank,' they didn't just make the Sharks wear long wigs, but they also convinced the investors for some head-banging. The fun and interactive pitch worked, and they bagged a $100,000 investment.

Screenshot showing Daymond John wearing a wig
Screenshot showing Daymond John wearing a wig (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Healy and Barto had created a community for men growing their locks and to save their people from the embarrassment of shopping in the women's aisle, the dynamic duo came up with the idea of making unique hair ties for men. "Well, Kevin's out!" Mark Cuban quipped as soon as the entrepreneurs shared their ideas. "Hell, I may grow my hair back for this deal," O'Leary said in response. 

Screenshot showing O'Leary wearing a wig
Screenshot showing O'Leary wearing a wig (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

The two entrepreneurs sought an investment of $95,000 for 10% equity in their business, which catered to an undervalued market. Thus, to make their pitch more effective, they handed out wigs to each of the Sharks except Lori Greiner. They then presented their hair ties, headbands, and hair serums for them to test out.

Screenshot showing Herjavec and Cuban wearing wigs
Screenshot showing Herjavec and Cuban wearing wigs (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Herjavec quickly opted to test one of the hair ties by making a man bun. “He looks like a freakin’ Hamilton reject,” Cuban who was sporting a glossy black wig with a headband, joked. While Greiner didn’t have a wig to try on, she did share the new looks on Twitter.

 

The duo shared that each hair tie costs about $1.60 to manufacture and sells for $12. This put the sharks off as women's hair ties sell for much cheaper. However, the pair countered this claiming that their bands feature unique designs and innovative technology that doesn't compromise on performance. 

Screenshot showing the company's hair ties
Screenshot showing the company's hair ties (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

As digital agency owners, the two founders also leveraged their marketing expertise to drive online sales with viral videos. Coming to the numbers, the duo shared that "The Long Hairs" made $25,000 from sales in its first year. In the second year, they are projecting $140,000 in sales, through the company’s website and Amazon. “It is a fun little business, I give you guys credit,” Cuban said.

Screenshot showing the two entrepreneurs
Screenshot showing the two entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

The impressive numbers attracted the first Shark Tank offer for the duo, from none other than O'Leary. “You guys make crazy margins,” O’Leary said before offering them $95,000 for a 10% stake in the business. However, he attached an additional $2 royalty payment per order until he got back $200,000.

 

Next to make an offer was Cuban who made an offer of $100,000 in exchange for 25%. O'Leary was quick to comment on the deal saying Cuban was being greedy asking for a quarter of the business. 

 

The pair then countered Cuban with an offer of 15% for the same amount which Cuban rejected. The pair finally negotiated and brought him down to a 20% stake, for which a deal was struck. “We struck a deal with the big dog,” Barto said while walking out of the Tank.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who gave the investors a brand new look
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who gave the investors a brand new look
The founders of "The Long Hairs" made a rocking pitch that had the sharks headbanging.
2 hours ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins over $56,000 — all thanks to his dyslexic son who helped him
NEWS
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins over $56,000 — all thanks to his dyslexic son who helped him
The family watched the show as a way to help their son learn problem solving skills from the games.
3 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who came up with a special underwear for men
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who came up with a special underwear for men
Jonathan Deiersing pitched his innovative men’s padded underwear line, "Rounder Bum" in the Tank.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' model stuns everyone by removing her high heels for an on-stage ’emergency’
NEWS
'Price is Right' model stuns everyone by removing her high heels for an on-stage ’emergency’
Drew Carey is talented in a lot of ways and contestants also bring their unique skills on the stage sometimes.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player starts bench pressing Ryan Seacrest — and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player starts bench pressing Ryan Seacrest — and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
Seacrest was so astonished that he had to test the contestant's strength right then and there.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' cast starts a backstage dance — but it's Drew Carey’s moves that stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' cast starts a backstage dance — but it's Drew Carey’s moves that stole the show
Drew Carey is quite a sensation when it comes to performing viral dance trends.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop crying after expert revealed the value of her grandma's painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop crying after expert revealed the value of her grandma's painting
The guest initially expected her grandmother's painting to be worth a couple hundred dollars.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey threatens 'Family Feud' producers after joking about one thing: "You're gonna pay"
NEWS
Steve Harvey threatens 'Family Feud' producers after joking about one thing: "You're gonna pay"
The creators of the show apparently went too far with the joke but tried to make up for it too.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper warns anyone looking to buy Great Value chicken broth: "Now, I'm concerned..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns anyone looking to buy Great Value chicken broth: "Now, I'm concerned..."
The TikTok creator claimed that the recalled products are widely used by low-income and middle-class families.
2 days ago
Pat Sajak asks 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant, a WWE super star, to remove his shirt in wild moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak asks 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant, a WWE super star, to remove his shirt in wild moment
The star was stopped midway by his partner while fans loved the look.
2 days ago
Costco shopper thought he got a good deal on carrot cakes — then he noticed what was inside it
COSTCO
Costco shopper thought he got a good deal on carrot cakes — then he noticed what was inside it
Viewers couldn't believe what they saw and some even suggested it could be a prank.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to techie who brought an unusual device that traps bugs
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to techie who brought an unusual device that traps bugs
Cuban offered the entrepreneur a "geek to geek" offer that he couldn't refuse.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper says she was followed around by a worker for 20 minutes: "He made me feel..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper says she was followed around by a worker for 20 minutes: "He made me feel..."
Reports suggest that the anti-theft measures are causing hostility between shoppers and workers.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets — she noticed one major issue with what was inside it
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets — she noticed one major issue with what was inside it
Seemed like inflation has been eating into the nuggets sold by Walmart under Great Value.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' star Mark Cuban turned 300 of his employees into millionaires with a single move
NEWS
'Shark Tank' star Mark Cuban turned 300 of his employees into millionaires with a single move
The entrepreneur shared that it was a habit of his to reward the people who worked hard for him.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper warns against buying a gallon of Great Value orange juice: "Don't get fooled..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns against buying a gallon of Great Value orange juice: "Don't get fooled..."
Pointing at the shelf full of Great Value Orange Juice, the creator said that the brand is trying to fool people.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper says mirrors in stores are making young girls struggle with body image: "Why make the..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper says mirrors in stores are making young girls struggle with body image: "Why make the..."
She was at first happy with the affirmations on the mirror.
4 days ago
Pat Sajak finally reveals why 'Wheel of Fortune' always offers 'RSTLNE' in the bonus round: "We decided..."
NEWS
Pat Sajak finally reveals why 'Wheel of Fortune' always offers 'RSTLNE' in the bonus round: "We decided..."
The standard letters weren't a thing before 1988.
4 days ago
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant was facing a tough game — then a famous actor showed up for her
NEWS
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant was facing a tough game — then a famous actor showed up for her
For the contestant named Linda, the deal was further sweetened as she got to meet a celebrity.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey gets called out for 'cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud': "Can I go back...?"
NEWS
Steve Harvey gets called out for 'cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud': "Can I go back...?"
When it was her turn to play, Mama Doris went blank on the fifth answer costing her team.
5 days ago