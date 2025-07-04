'Family Feud' contestant makes Steve Harvey walk off the stage with her wild answer

ECONOMY & WORK
A fan also commented that they almost fell off their chair after hearing Rosa's answer.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Contestant Rosa and Steve Harvey 'Family Feud' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is known for laughing hysterically in response to a witty or absurd answer. But sometimes Harvey wasn't able to handle himself when he met his match in a contestant named Rosa. The question was, "Tell me something around the house that you empty," and after Rosa's response, not only was Harvey astonished, but he literally stumbled off the stage while trying to control his laughter.

 

She exclaimed, "Something around the house that you empty is going to be the house of all the strangers and children who have grown. We're gonna empty the house out! Empty the house out!" When she finally realized the live audience was hollering with laughter, along with Harvey, Rosa buried her face in embarrassment as she watched Harvey return to the stage after a brief theatrical pause.

 

He then came around and hugged Rosa, saying, "I knew it was gonna be a good answer when I came down here. She started with this here. That's where she was looking for the answer. These houses. So much Steve is coming to my mind. I don't know which one of these good answers to give you, so I'm just gonna give you all of them, all these people." Fans had a similar reaction to Rosa's humor. "When I first saw this, I couldn’t stop laughing. Steve’s reaction made it that much more hilarious," @ConnorMiller417 reacted. "Had to pause on lol my husband came and told me if I don't shut up he'll empty me out good answer good answer," @sammyjo9074 joked. 

 

"Almost fell out my damn chair laughing at Steve`s response to what she said. Got me literally streaming tears. I`m laughing so hard," @anncharles959 chimed in. Meanwhile, the right answers as per the poll board were trash can, ashtray, dishwasher, and ice cube tray. That was not all, Rosa ended up giving another hilarious answer to the question, "We asked 100 men: If you're job hunting, name something you shouldn't be wearing in your Facebook photos." She didn't think twice and blurted out, "Steve, I'm gonna say he shouldn't be wearing his gas mask when he is smoking drugs. When he is smoking drugs, he shouldn't have his gas mask on," she added all the while maintaining a poker face.

 

Harvey stood in stoic silence with his signature expression on for several seconds as the audience once again roared with laughter. During the 'Fast Money' round, the Morrow family sent in Yasmine and Rosa to compete. They both gave satisfactory answers and succeeded in winning $20,000. However, it was Rosa's entertaining presence that went down as the most iconic moment from that particular episode of "Family Feud."

