'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience

The executive producer of the show, Michael Davies later apologized for the spoiled show.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
The contestants waiting at the beginning of the games (Cover image source: YouTube | New York Post)
"Jeopardy!" fans have been tuning in consistently for decades for thrilling games filled with anticipation about the results. While viewers are not alien to blunders on the show, spoilers are very rare and can ruin the experience. One such error ended up accidentally revealing the game's winner just minutes into the episode. During the 2023 "High School Reunion Tournament" of the show, the final scores of the three contestants were revealed as the host, Mayim Bialik, was still in the middle of her opening monologue. As the spoiler nearly ruined the show, the executive producer, Michael Davies, later apologized to the fans on the "Inside Jeopardy! Podcast."

Screenshot showing the editing blunder made by the show (Image source: X/@OneEclecticMom)
Screenshot showing the editing blunder made by the show (Image source: X/@OneEclecticMom)

The error occurred in the first episode of the two-night finale of the tournament, which brought back 27 "alumni" competitors who appeared on the show while they were in high school. The three players, Jackson Jones, Justin Bolsen, and Maya Wright, competed for a grand $100,000 prize and a spot in the "Tournament of Champions."

 

As Bialik, who served as the host of the show at the time, was in the middle of introducing the High School Reunion tournament finale, the camera cut to the three former contestants at their respective podiums. However, instead of showing their names and the amount they had won so far, screens on their podiums flashed "Final Jeopardy" and the total prize money that they would go on to win after the game. Thus, viewers got to know how the night would go and that Jackson Jones would win the episode with $24,000. This completely made the entire episode pointless for the viewers.

 

After major backlash on social media, executive producer Davies explained what went wrong on the show's podcast. “Right off the bat, apologies to our entire audience. We totally blew it at the top of the show. We made a horrible error where we revealed the final scores at the end in the opening cutaway shot during Mayim’s monologue," Davis said at the beginning, as per Deadline.

He then explained that the opening monologue of the host, where they welcome players, is occasionally re-shot after the game and is inserted during the edit. He shared that re-shoots are sometimes required to fix factual errors or a performance issue in the original monologue. Since the cutaways to the players during the re-shoots show the final scores, they are replaced by the old footage from the initial monologue to maintain continuity. 

Screenshot showing Mayim Bialik hosting Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy)
Screenshot showing Mayim Bialik hosting Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy)

However, this crucial step was missed for that episode. “It is standard procedure to take the scores on the podium back to the original level, but it didn’t happen. It’s a series of errors, and it’s somehow remarkable they all happened,” Davies explained, adding that nobody caught the mistake during post-production.

Screenshot showing Michael Davies speaking in an episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast (Image source: YouTube/Inside Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Michael Davies speaking in an episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast (Image source: YouTube/Inside Jeopardy!)

In the end, the producer assured viewers that the mistake wouldn't be repeated as new protocols had been put into place to prevent such glitches from happening. “My whole thing is to always focus not on what happened and why did this happen in order to punish people. It’s what happened and why did it happen so we can build a protocol to make sure it never happens again," he said. He left the discussion with another apology to the viewers, adding, "We take mistakes really, really seriously," as reported by the publication.

