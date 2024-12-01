Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history

The host Jennings and the winner of the game both quickly apologized for the problematic mistake.

Although audiences of game shows are often outraged at mistakes by hosts and unfair rules robbing contestants of winnings, there are times when things said or featured on air could be too problematic to overlook. A clue on the daily syndicated quiz show "Jeopardy!" has caused outrage among fans after they found it sexist. Recently, a contestant named Heather Ryan who appeared on the show, spoke out on a clue that made her and the audience uncomfortable. Even veteran host, Ken Jennings had to apologize for the misogynistic clue regarding "girls wearing glasses."

Ken Jennings at the Inaugural Inside JEOPARDY! live event (Image soure: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Edge at Hudson Yards)

Sexist Clue Put the Show in Jeopardy

In the episode, Ryan a health program director from Binghamton, New York competed against four-day champion Will Wallace and Ian Taylor. The three were given a question from the "Complete the Rhyming Phrase” category, for which the clue read, "Men seldom make passes at…” While the first part of the clue seemed a bit sexist, the answer confirmed that it was. The correct answer to the clues was "girls who wear glasses."

Screenshot from a YouTube video showing the clue (Image source: YouTube/News Channel 34)

Coincidentally, Ryan was the only girl on stage and she was wearing glasses. Upon realizing the mistake, host Ken Jennings and the game’s winner, Wallace swiftly apologized to everyone. Jennings even went on to call the clue "a little problematic.” However, viewers accused "Jeopardy!" of insensitivity as the clue wasn't flagged before it made it to the show. The phrase leaned into an outdated stereotype and the incident went viral all across social media.

Screenshot showing Heather Ryan (Image source: YouTube/News Channel 34)

Speaking to Pipe Dream, a Binghamton University student publication, Ryan shared that the incident was unsettling for the audience in the studio as well. “Unfortunately, there are still girls who are [in] middle school and they don’t want to wear their glasses and they’re losing out on their education,” she said. She recalled that she wasn't expecting such a clue to make it to the family show and suggested that the producers and writers should choose better rhyming phrases in the future.

Screenshot of the awkward moment on the show (Image source: YouTube/News Channel 34)

However, apart from the regrettable clue, Ryan shared that her experience on the show was fun. “I had a great time. Everybody there was very welcoming," she told the paper. While she failed to win the episode, she bagged a respectable second spot with just a $1 difference, according to the J! Archive. “It’s just a very special thing to play a small role in this big part, it’s been running for 40 years, and so I got to play my part in it," Ryan said.

Not the Only Trouble for the Show

Jeopardy! has been the subject of a dispute between CBS and Sony Pictures Television. The two networks have locked horns in a lawsuit over the distribution of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" as well. While Sony Pictures Television filed a lawsuit against CBS over the licensing of the two game shows, most recently CBS filed a countersuit accusing Sony of using the legal claim to try to escape the two companies’ current deal.

CBS filed a countersuit on Tuesday against Sony, accusing the company of concocting a false pretext in order to back out of its decades-old distribution deal for “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” https://t.co/j9U0sl0pyA — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2024

Sony had claimed that CBS was “egregiously undercutting" the profitability and value of the shows for its "own self-interest.” Sony also accused CBS of breaching the distribution deal by undertaking license agreements in Australia and New Zealand for longer than the agreed period. Now, CBS is seeking orders that prevent Sony from terminating the distribution deals based on any alleged breaches, according to The Hollywood Reporter.