ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Excited 'Price is Right' player dances and spins Drew Carey around — even before she won anything

She must have been one of the most energetic contestants ever on "The Price is Right"
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)

What sets “The Price is Right” apart from other game shows is the infectious enthusiasm and energy that its contestants bring along. One contestant who was high on adrenaline after being asked to ‘come on down’ by George Gray was a woman named Fredwayna Hawkins. She was a bundle of energy from the moment that her name was called. However, before running, she took some time to show off her twerking skills, much to the delight of the fans in the studio.

Her energy was infectious, and even host Drew Carey said, “Back it up,” as she danced her way from her seat. This was not the highlight moment for the contestant as things only got better. Fredwayna won her way to be on the stage and twerked in front of the host in her excitement. He could not help but join in on dancing as he put his arms up and moved his body a little bit.

Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Fredwayna was playing the game Bonkers for a chance to win an outdoor kitchen island. Things were going well for the contestant, and it got even better. She was able to win the game in the nick of time, which earned her the prize. This time, in her excitement, she lay down on the floor, hugged Carey and spun him around, and ran straight to her prize.

She was also a part of Showcase, and her energy levels showed no signs of dropping. Fredwayna and Carey stood beside the big wheel. The contestant got behind the host, screaming with excitement, as she took his arms and raised them in the air while he was speaking into the microphone. The host did not seem to mind as there was a big smile on his face. He was clearly enjoying the contestant's enthusiasm.

 

Twerking is a popular form of dancing, but perhaps it is not as popular as the worm that a contestant performed in an earlier episode of the show. The contestant was a man named Edward, who danced his way to Contestant’s Row from his seat. As soon as his name was called by George Gray, he got down on the floor and did the worm to everyone’s surprise and delight.

He then ran to the stage where Carey was standing without going to Contestants’ Row first. He might not have had the chance to interact with the host otherwise. Edward then took the host’s hand in his own and did a little ballroom dance routine before taking his place beside the other contestants. “Hey Edward, how are you doing, what’s up buddy?” a slightly surprised Carey said.

 

Contestants’ Row is an exciting place to be, but it does not guarantee you a chance to be on stage with Carey. Edward knew this and got his moment with the host beforehand, albeit only for a few seconds. The fans loved it as well, cheering on the contestant as he showed off his dance skills.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey revealed his advice for Ryan Seacrest before 'Wheel of Fortune' stint
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey revealed his advice for Ryan Seacrest before 'Wheel of Fortune' stint
'The Price is Right' became the longest-running game show last week when it reached the milestone of 10,000 episodes.
47 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert starts trembling after guest brings a unique 400-year-old notebook
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert starts trembling after guest brings a unique 400-year-old notebook
The item is an integral part of the history of world literature and was quite an intriguing find.
2 hours ago
Excited 'Price is Right' player dances and spins Drew Carey around — even before she won anything
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' player dances and spins Drew Carey around — even before she won anything
She must have been one of the most energetic contestants ever on "The Price is Right"
3 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers 5-figure deal to a single mom who solved a huge problem every bride faces
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers 5-figure deal to a single mom who solved a huge problem every bride faces
The single mom had the idea back in 2002, but due to several factors, her entrepreneurial pursuits had to wait.
4 hours ago
How much has Rachel Reynolds earned from 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than what you'd expect
ECONOMY & WORK
How much has Rachel Reynolds earned from 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than what you'd expect
The model was also part of memorable moments and blunders on the popular show.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers $500,000 deal to founders whose pitch involved bringing two sheep to the set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers $500,000 deal to founders whose pitch involved bringing two sheep to the set
Everyone loves to see animals, but they don't expect someone to bring out sheep on national TV.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak stuns 'Wheel of Fortune' fans by revealing he wanted a tattoo of Vanna White on his chest
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak stuns 'Wheel of Fortune' fans by revealing he wanted a tattoo of Vanna White on his chest
The former host of the show knew how to draw the attention to himself quite well.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant performs a bizarre worm dance even before he played the games
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant performs a bizarre worm dance even before he played the games
Contestants are known to dance after getting on stage or winning, but celebrating before that is rare.
1 day ago
Mom's wild answer on 'Family Feud' leaves her two sons feeling embarrassed: "Whose mama this?"
ECONOMY & WORK
Mom's wild answer on 'Family Feud' leaves her two sons feeling embarrassed: "Whose mama this?"
Even the host Steve Harvey was stunned after hearing what she had to say.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' announcer George Gray proposes the contestant who was looking for a husband
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer George Gray proposes the contestant who was looking for a husband
George Gray saw an opening and took his shot to make a memorable moment on the show.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey helps a contestant win over $11,000 — despite having a broken voice
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey helps a contestant win over $11,000 — despite having a broken voice
Drew Carey is known for sharing his tips on Plinko and other games to help contestants hit the mark.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' crowd cheers for World War II veteran as he takes on a challenge in inspiring TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' crowd cheers for World War II veteran as he takes on a challenge in inspiring TV moment
This isn't the only association that the show has with World War II, since a former host was also a veteran.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans remember Michelle Trachtenberg's episode — and they have only one demand
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans remember Michelle Trachtenberg's episode — and they have only one demand
The Gossip Girl actor's passing came as a massive shock to a lot of people wh grew up watching her.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to replace George Gray as announcer makes one big mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to replace George Gray as announcer makes one big mistake
Replacing someone of George Gray's stature was never going to be an easy task for a contestant.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey's dressing sense in one segment — even called it a 'disgrace'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey's dressing sense in one segment — even called it a 'disgrace'
Although the contestant's performance wasn't so great, most viewers were fixated on Carey's attire.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec tells founders 'I'm suing you' after their product made him bleed
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec tells founders 'I'm suing you' after their product made him bleed
The investor has been more than happy to try out innovative products on the sets.
4 days ago
Elderly 'Family Feud' player stuns Steve Harvey with her unexpectedly wild answer: "Ms. Beth. Oh, my Lord"
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly 'Family Feud' player stuns Steve Harvey with her unexpectedly wild answer: "Ms. Beth. Oh, my Lord"
The host of "Family Feud" was so shocked that he had to take a step back from the contestant.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Ryan Seacrest tries to dance but ends up hurting himself in awkward moment
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Ryan Seacrest tries to dance but ends up hurting himself in awkward moment
Seacrest has his unique style of hosting but such celebrations could be a bit too much.
5 days ago
Drew Carey mocks 'Price is Right' contestants who had no idea how much an iPhone costs: "I hope..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey mocks 'Price is Right' contestants who had no idea how much an iPhone costs: "I hope..."
The iPhone 6 had just been launched then and while it is pricey, the contestants went over the top.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller facepalms after expert reveals the stunning value of her iconic TV coat
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller facepalms after expert reveals the stunning value of her iconic TV coat
Items from TV shows and movies are usually considered quite valuable and this one was no different.
5 days ago