Excited 'Price is Right' player dances and spins Drew Carey around — even before she won anything

She must have been one of the most energetic contestants ever on "The Price is Right"

What sets “The Price is Right” apart from other game shows is the infectious enthusiasm and energy that its contestants bring along. One contestant who was high on adrenaline after being asked to ‘come on down’ by George Gray was a woman named Fredwayna Hawkins. She was a bundle of energy from the moment that her name was called. However, before running, she took some time to show off her twerking skills, much to the delight of the fans in the studio.

Her energy was infectious, and even host Drew Carey said, “Back it up,” as she danced her way from her seat. This was not the highlight moment for the contestant as things only got better. Fredwayna won her way to be on the stage and twerked in front of the host in her excitement. He could not help but join in on dancing as he put his arms up and moved his body a little bit.

Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Fredwayna was playing the game Bonkers for a chance to win an outdoor kitchen island. Things were going well for the contestant, and it got even better. She was able to win the game in the nick of time, which earned her the prize. This time, in her excitement, she lay down on the floor, hugged Carey and spun him around, and ran straight to her prize.

She was also a part of Showcase, and her energy levels showed no signs of dropping. Fredwayna and Carey stood beside the big wheel. The contestant got behind the host, screaming with excitement, as she took his arms and raised them in the air while he was speaking into the microphone. The host did not seem to mind as there was a big smile on his face. He was clearly enjoying the contestant's enthusiasm.

Twerking is a popular form of dancing, but perhaps it is not as popular as the worm that a contestant performed in an earlier episode of the show. The contestant was a man named Edward, who danced his way to Contestant’s Row from his seat. As soon as his name was called by George Gray, he got down on the floor and did the worm to everyone’s surprise and delight.

He then ran to the stage where Carey was standing without going to Contestants’ Row first. He might not have had the chance to interact with the host otherwise. Edward then took the host’s hand in his own and did a little ballroom dance routine before taking his place beside the other contestants. “Hey Edward, how are you doing, what’s up buddy?” a slightly surprised Carey said.

Contestants’ Row is an exciting place to be, but it does not guarantee you a chance to be on stage with Carey. Edward knew this and got his moment with the host beforehand, albeit only for a few seconds. The fans loved it as well, cheering on the contestant as he showed off his dance skills.