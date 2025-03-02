'Price is Right' contestant performs a bizarre worm dance even before he played the games

Contestants are known to dance after getting on stage or winning, but celebrating before that is rare.

It's not uncommon for “The Price is Right” contestants to express their excitement after dancing once they are selected to play or win a game. While it's still a better way to celebrate than tackling the host to the ground or hurting oneself, some players come up with their own weird dance routines, which leave the audience, Drew Carey, and sometimes, even the models, puzzled.

One such player named Edward danced his way from the contestant's row to the stage, and the way he did it made him a viral sensation even before he played the game. He dropped to the floor and did the worm dance as he proceeded towards the stage. Usually, these contestants do not get up on stage until they win the chance to do so, but this man was high on adrenaline. He rushed onto the stage like he had won Contestants’ Row. “Hey Edward, how are you doing, what’s up buddy?” a slightly surprised Carey said. The contestant shook the host’s hand and did a little ballroom dance with him on the stage before taking his place alongside other contestants. No one in the audience expected this to happen, but they loved it anyway, as they cheered Edward for his stint on the stage, even if it didn't last for more than a few seconds.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and Edward on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Being on Contestant’s Row does not automatically mean that one is eligible to get on the stage and play games. Many contestants fail to guess the prices of the items on display correctly and hence lose out on the chance to win big. Edward knew that he might not get to shake Carey’s hand, and he simply took the opportunity in front of him, which was appreciated by the audience.

Edward might be the first to do the worm dance while approaching the stage on “The Price is Right,” but he’s not the only one to pick that particular routine. In an earlier episode of the show, a contestant named Elliott also performed the same dance, but on the stage. He had just spun the big wheel and landed on the dollar mark, which usually indicates a big win, and he revealed his inner dancer while celebrating.

Elliott attempted the worm dance, but it didn’t look all that good. It was more like a belly flop, which he did before twerking and going back to spinning the wheel. He once again landed on the dollar mark, and this time, it was for a whopping $25,000. The contestant danced again but chose not to go for the worm this time. Apart from being awkward, it's possible that the player found the routine a bit too physically demanding.

His dance might have looked a bit silly, but his enthusiasm was as infectious as it gets. The audience cheered him on as he performed his routine, regardless of how he looked, and perhaps that was the best part of the entire segment.