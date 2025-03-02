ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant performs a bizarre worm dance even before he played the games

Contestants are known to dance after getting on stage or winning, but celebrating before that is rare.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)

It's not uncommon for “The Price is Right” contestants to express their excitement after dancing once they are selected to play or win a game. While it's still a better way to celebrate than tackling the host to the ground or hurting oneself, some players come up with their own weird dance routines, which leave the audience, Drew Carey, and sometimes, even the models, puzzled.

via GIPHY

 

One such player named Edward danced his way from the contestant's row to the stage, and the way he did it made him a viral sensation even before he played the game. He dropped to the floor and did the worm dance as he proceeded towards the stage. Usually, these contestants do not get up on stage until they win the chance to do so, but this man was high on adrenaline. He rushed onto the stage like he had won Contestants’ Row. “Hey Edward, how are you doing, what’s up buddy?” a slightly surprised Carey said. The contestant shook the host’s hand and did a little ballroom dance with him on the stage before taking his place alongside other contestants. No one in the audience expected this to happen, but they loved it anyway, as they cheered Edward for his stint on the stage, even if it didn't last for more than a few seconds.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and Edward on
Screenshot showing Drew Carey and Edward on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Being on Contestant’s Row does not automatically mean that one is eligible to get on the stage and play games. Many contestants fail to guess the prices of the items on display correctly and hence lose out on the chance to win big. Edward knew that he might not get to shake Carey’s hand, and he simply took the opportunity in front of him, which was appreciated by the audience.

 

Edward might be the first to do the worm dance while approaching the stage on “The Price is Right,” but he’s not the only one to pick that particular routine. In an earlier episode of the show, a contestant named Elliott also performed the same dance, but on the stage. He had just spun the big wheel and landed on the dollar mark, which usually indicates a big win, and he revealed his inner dancer while celebrating.

Elliott attempted the worm dance, but it didn’t look all that good. It was more like a belly flop, which he did before twerking and going back to spinning the wheel. He once again landed on the dollar mark, and this time, it was for a whopping $25,000. The contestant danced again but chose not to go for the worm this time. Apart from being awkward, it's possible that the player found the routine a bit too physically demanding.

 

His dance might have looked a bit silly, but his enthusiasm was as infectious as it gets. The audience cheered him on as he performed his routine, regardless of how he looked, and perhaps that was the best part of the entire segment.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant performs a bizarre worm dance even before he played the games
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant performs a bizarre worm dance even before he played the games
Contestants are known to dance after getting on stage or winning, but celebrating before that is rare.
4 hours ago
Mom's wild answer on 'Family Feud' leaves her two sons feeling embarrassed: "Who's mama this?"
ECONOMY & WORK
Mom's wild answer on 'Family Feud' leaves her two sons feeling embarrassed: "Who's mama this?"
Even the host Steve Harvey was stunned after hearing what she had to say.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' announcer George Gray proposes the contestant who was looking for a husband
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer George Gray proposes the contestant who was looking for a husband
George Gray saw an opening and took his shot to make a memorable moment on the show.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey helps a contestant win over $11,000 — despite having a broken voice
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey helps a contestant win over $11,000 — despite having a broken voice
Drew Carey is known for sharing his tips on Plinko and other games to help contestants hit the mark.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' crowd cheers for World War II veteran as he takes on a challenge in inspiring TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' crowd cheers for World War II veteran as he takes on a challenge in inspiring TV moment
This isn't the only association that the show has with World War II, since a former host was also a veteran.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans remember Michelle Trachtenberg's episode — and they have only one demand
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans remember Michelle Trachtenberg's episode — and they have only one demand
The Gossip Girl actor's passing came as a massive shock to a lot of people wh grew up watching her.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to replace George Gray as announcer makes one big mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to replace George Gray as announcer makes one big mistake
Replacing someone of George Gray's stature was never going to be an easy task for a contestant.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey's dressing sense in one segment — even called it a 'disgrace'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey's dressing sense in one segment — even called it a 'disgrace'
Although the contestant's performance wasn't so great, most viewers were fixated on Carey's attire.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec tells founders 'I'm suing you' after their product made him bleed
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec tells founders 'I'm suing you' after their product made him bleed
The investor has been more than happy to try out innovative products on the sets.
2 days ago
Elderly 'Family Feud' player stuns Steve Harvey with her unexpectedly wild answer: "Ms. Beth. Oh, my Lord"
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly 'Family Feud' player stuns Steve Harvey with her unexpectedly wild answer: "Ms. Beth. Oh, my Lord"
The host of "Family Feud" was so shocked that he had to take a step back from the contestant.
3 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Ryan Seacrest tries to dance but ends up hurting himself in awkward moment
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Ryan Seacrest tries to dance but ends up hurting himself in awkward moment
Seacrest has his unique style of hosting but such celebrations could be a bit too much.
3 days ago
Drew Carey mocks 'Price is Right' contestants who had no idea how much an iPhone costs: "I hope..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey mocks 'Price is Right' contestants who had no idea how much an iPhone costs: "I hope..."
The iPhone 6 had just been launched then and while it is pricey, the contestants went over the top.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller facepalms after expert reveals the stunning value of her iconic TV coat
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller facepalms after expert reveals the stunning value of her iconic TV coat
Items from TV shows and movies are usually considered quite valuable and this one was no different.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' cast members drench themselves in ice water for a social cause: "How's my hair..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' cast members drench themselves in ice water for a social cause: "How's my hair..."
The executive producer did try to get away but cast members put ice inside his scuba diving suit.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey starts dancing with 'Family Feud' contestant but then it gets awkward real quick
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey starts dancing with 'Family Feud' contestant but then it gets awkward real quick
The veteran host is not one to shy away from a dance and he showed off his moves for the cameras.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after 'religious' teacher's wild 'bathroom' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after 'religious' teacher's wild 'bathroom' answer
Steve Harvey certainly was not expecting this from someone who had just graduated high school.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model gives a rare peek into the backstage area: "This is a top secret..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model gives a rare peek into the backstage area: "This is a top secret..."
The machines in the back are kept in the best possible condition but still end up malfunctioning.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey licks his lips and warns 'Family Feud' players about spicy answers: "Watch yourself"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey licks his lips and warns 'Family Feud' players about spicy answers: "Watch yourself"
The show's name may suggest otherwise but "Family Feud" isn't so family friendly.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think it's time for Vanna White to 'retire or be removed': "I'm not sure..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think it's time for Vanna White to 'retire or be removed': "I'm not sure..."
Vanna White has been a part of the show for decades since she made her debut in 1982.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey sweetly hosts a gender reveal during the show: "It's gonna be a..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey sweetly hosts a gender reveal during the show: "It's gonna be a..."
Carey is often seen interacting with contestants on a personal level to make the show relatable.
5 days ago