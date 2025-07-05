"Wheel of Fortune" contestant loses out on $1 million prize after Ryan Seacrest teases big win

"I wouldn't have gotten this one at all. I only got "of the curve," but that was it," a fan said.

Any contestant winning $1 million on "Wheel of Fortune" is a rare and historic feat, and fans naturally get excited about it. That's why it's even more heartbreaking when someone loses out on such a big prize. That happened to a contestant named Jesse Larson, shortly after host Ryan Seacrest teased a million-dollar win for her on the show.

Larson made a quick golden move by winning the Wild Card and the One Million Dollar wedge after correctly solving a puzzle. Additionally, she also won a lavish trip to Panama after rightly guessing “Taking the Perfect Pic,” which automatically put her in the lead. During the Triple Toss Up round, all three contestants bagged an equal prize of $2,000.

Vanna White and contestant Jesse Larson 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

Larson then guessed the final puzzle, “Purple Petunias," and zoomed to a total of $16,400. The third contestant, Word, couldn't make much and ended up walking home with $2,000. Before figuring out the Bonus Round puzzle, Larson proudly introduced her husband, Adam, a firefighter, to the host.“This is very exciting. My heart is pounding,” Seacrest reacted as the pressure grew on Larson. The seasoned host went on to explain that the $100,000 card was replaced with the $1 million card. He then dramatically let out a sigh as Larson spun the wheel.

Vanna White and contestant Jesse Larson 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

The wheel landed on the two stars between “Game” and “Spin.” Larson chose the 'Phrase' category, and the puzzle board showcased the traditional letters “R, S, T, L, N, and E.” She then chose “H, M, C, O, and added an extra B,” since she was allowed to use her wild card. The puzzle board then read: “_HE_ _ O_ THE C_R_E.” As the ten-second buzzer loomed, Larson panicked and whispered some inaudible words. She shook her head in frustration, realizing that the puzzle was hard to crack.

Ryan Seacrest 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

“You needed more,” Seacrest declared as he announced the correct answer right when the buzzer went off. “Ahead of the Curve” was the right answer. With luck against her, Larson lost $40,000 and also the $1 million envelope, which was hidden on the “S” letter in “America’s" on the wheel. Fans could feel Larson's pain and expressed that the puzzle was a tough one. "I wouldn't have gotten this one at all. I only got 'of the curve,' but that was it. That, and I hardly ever hear that phrase," @lunamelody2025 reacted. "Sometimes you have to breathe with a sigh of relief when a puzzle 'curveball' comes at you, but it’s NOT worth $1 MILLION. Who would’ve even thought of that solution, I wonder?" @chrisfinch8637 chimed in.

