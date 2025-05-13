'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million

Some fans were not too let down as the player didn't figure out the puzzle anyway.

Although people do come to "Wheel of Fortune" with eyes on big prizes such as a car or a trip, a million dollars is a very rare reward for someone to go home with. One contestant did have a chance to win that kind of money, and he came really close. However, after he spun the wheel, it stopped just one place away, and so he missed a million dollars by inches.

The name of the contestant was Andrew, and he had a chance to write his name in the history books. There have only been four people who have won the million-dollar prize, according to a TV Insider report. He would have been the first man to do so, but he just missed out on the opportunity.

Andrew had chosen the ‘Event’ category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. He then picked his four letters - C, M, D, and A. After these letters were added where they fit, the puzzle read, “_ _ R _ E A R L _ _ A S _.” The contestant had 10 seconds to solve, and he muttered, “Our yearly fast” and “Our yearly past,” but neither was correct. The right answer was 'Our yearly bash.'

Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans had mixed reactions, since some were heartbroken while others weren't so sad since the player got the puzzle wrong anyway. “OMG!!! Andrew almost landed on the 1 million dollars envelope on Wheel Of Fortune!!! Now that's another 1 million dollar heartbreaker,” one fan wrote on YouTube. “Won’t lie, since he didn’t get the puzzle, I’m happy he didn’t land on the million-dollar card,” another mentioned. “One space away from what would have been a million-dollar heartbreaker,” one more viewer pointed out.

History might not have been made, but fans were frustrated about the streak of contestants crashing out in the bonus round. It had been a long time since someone had won the round, and fans were even blaming the show's producers for it. Recently, a man named Kyle made it to the final round of the show, but after he failed to get his puzzle right, some fans said that the show was becoming a disaster.

Kyle had picked the ‘Person’ category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. After these were revealed, he chose the letters D, M, P, and O. His puzzle read “_ _ _OMPL_S_ED _ _ _ _TOR.” The contestant had 10 seconds to solve it. While he got the first word correct, he had no clue what the second one was. His time ran out, and the correct answer was revealed to be ‘accomplished aviator.’

“I SWEAR TO GOD IF WE DON'T HAVE A BONUS ROUND WINNER AGAIN. THEN I SWEAR. I'LL NOT BE HAPPY ABOUT WHEEL OF FORTUNE IS TURNING INTO WHEEL OF DISASTER,” one user commented on YouTube. “Bro, someone needs to end the curse. 10 times in a row would be crazy,” another fan added.