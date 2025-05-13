ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million

Some fans were not too let down as the player didn't figure out the puzzle anyway.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
The player struggling to guess the words in the puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
The player struggling to guess the words in the puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Although people do come to "Wheel of Fortune" with eyes on big prizes such as a car or a trip, a million dollars is a very rare reward for someone to go home with. One contestant did have a chance to win that kind of money, and he came really close. However, after he spun the wheel, it stopped just one place away, and so he missed a million dollars by inches.

via GIPHY

 

The name of the contestant was Andrew, and he had a chance to write his name in the history books. There have only been four people who have won the million-dollar prize, according to a TV Insider report. He would have been the first man to do so, but he just missed out on the opportunity.

Andrew had chosen the ‘Event’ category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. He then picked his four letters - C, M, D, and A. After these letters were added where they fit, the puzzle read, “_ _ R   _ E A R L _   _ A S _.” The contestant had 10 seconds to solve, and he muttered, “Our yearly fast” and “Our yearly past,” but neither was correct. The right answer was 'Our yearly bash.'

Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans had mixed reactions, since some were heartbroken while others weren't so sad since the player got the puzzle wrong anyway. “OMG!!! Andrew almost landed on the 1 million dollars envelope on Wheel Of Fortune!!! Now that's another 1 million dollar heartbreaker,” one fan wrote on YouTube. “Won’t lie, since he didn’t get the puzzle, I’m happy he didn’t land on the million-dollar card,” another mentioned. “One space away from what would have been a million-dollar heartbreaker,” one more viewer pointed out.

 

History might not have been made, but fans were frustrated about the streak of contestants crashing out in the bonus round. It had been a long time since someone had won the round, and fans were even blaming the show's producers for it. Recently, a man named Kyle made it to the final round of the show, but after he failed to get his puzzle right, some fans said that the show was becoming a disaster.

Kyle had picked the ‘Person’ category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. After these were revealed, he chose the letters D, M, P, and O. His puzzle read “_ _ _OMPL_S_ED  _ _ _ _TOR.” The contestant had 10 seconds to solve it. While he got the first word correct, he had no clue what the second one was. His time ran out, and the correct answer was revealed to be ‘accomplished aviator.’

 

“I SWEAR TO GOD IF WE DON'T HAVE A BONUS ROUND WINNER AGAIN. THEN I SWEAR. I'LL NOT BE HAPPY ABOUT WHEEL OF FORTUNE IS TURNING INTO WHEEL OF DISASTER,” one user commented on YouTube. “Bro, someone needs to end the curse. 10 times in a row would be crazy,” another fan added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
The entrepreneur impressed the sharks with her immaculate pitch and outstanding numbers.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
Fans were frustrated at the hopeless results in consecutive episodes of the show.
3 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
Greiner's hate for bugs and the numbers of The Bug Bite Thing compelled her to make an offer.
4 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
Some fans were not too let down as the player didn't figure out the puzzle anyway.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it
Corey Harrison was scared to death of how his father would react if he found out what went down.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
Fans were not happy with the result as there had not been a Bonus Round winner in ages.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her
Contestants' reactions are often charming for viewers who are already impressed by their performance.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised
The guest was emotional as he spoke about his grandparents, who owned the items before him.
1 day ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant did almost everything right but still lost her chance to win a car
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price is Right’ contestant did almost everything right but still lost her chance to win a car
Groans of disappointment echoed throughout the studio as the game came to its end.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $30,000 for a rock legend’s outfit — he walked away with $350
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $30,000 for a rock legend’s outfit — he walked away with $350
The guest high hopes of earning a five-figure sum but his lack of proof cost him dearly.
2 days ago
Entrepreneur makes a huge mess on 'Shark Tank' set and still managed to get a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur makes a huge mess on 'Shark Tank' set and still managed to get a life-changing deal
The cleaners must have had the best time after this entrepreneur left the stage.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Daymond John tears up after his wife and daughter showed up during a pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Daymond John tears up after his wife and daughter showed up during a pitch
The shark did his best not to shed a few tears as he shared a beautiful moment with his wife and kid.
2 days ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Steve Harvey argue on how to pronounce 'Uranus' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
ECONOMY & WORK
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Steve Harvey argue on how to pronounce 'Uranus' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
The host started pointing fingers at the astrophysicist and promised retribution when the time came.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison rejects a rare item from the Titanic as it's 'out of his price range'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison rejects a rare item from the Titanic as it's 'out of his price range'
Harrison wasn't too impressed with the piece of rusted metal right from the start.
3 days ago
'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant breaks the buzzer and halts the show: 'Ken looked very stressed...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant breaks the buzzer and halts the show: 'Ken looked very stressed...'
The embarrassing and chaotic part of the episode was not aired in the final cut.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walked in with 'crutches' that had pistols hidden inside and got $15,000 for them
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest walked in with 'crutches' that had pistols hidden inside and got $15,000 for them
The guest was quick to give a valuation once it was confirmed that they work.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are unhappy with 'dumb' timing rule that cost the contestant an Audi Q3
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are unhappy with 'dumb' timing rule that cost the contestant an Audi Q3
The woman got a lot of support from fans, and something unexpected happened.
3 days ago
Kevin O'Leary tells 'Shark Tank' contestant to 'get out' of the show after making a major blunder
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary tells 'Shark Tank' contestant to 'get out' of the show after making a major blunder
The founder had lost a lot of money due to bad decisions before and did the same again.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers annoyed that many players are picking random letters without a strategy
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers annoyed that many players are picking random letters without a strategy
Contestants do tend to commit blunders under pressure amidst the energy on the set.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison overpays for an Olympic coat because the expert was 'out of town'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison overpays for an Olympic coat because the expert was 'out of town'
His father was not happy that he overpaid and made it crystal clear to him later on.
4 days ago