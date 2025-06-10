'Wheel Of Fortune' player makes the 'longest spin in history of bonus round' before winning $40,000

“I won the jackpot!” Frasca exclaimed before the buzzer could time him out, concluding the game with a dream win.

"Wheel of Fortune" is largely about luck and puzzle-solving skills, but spinning the wheel is a major part of the game, and some players are impressive at that, too. Contestant Jeremy Frasca won the admiration of the audience for spinning the lucky wheel for a pretty long time in his quest to win the jackpot. "You're going to spin the wheel. Add to your earnings. So far, you've already got $23,100. Give it a good shot," Ryan Seacrest said. Frasca practically followed host Seacrest's advice, risking his fate as the wheel continued to spin endlessly. "Big spin. You may break that thing. When’s it gonna stop? It may never stop, Jeremy. That's the longest spin in the history of the bonus round," the host reacted, watching the 'butterfly effect' in motion. “Ok, and it’s tomorrow,” the host joked as the wheel chugged to a final halt. “Never a dull moment with you,” Seacrest added in jest.

Frasca went with the 'Phrase' category for the Bonus Round, and the puzzle board spelled an easy "_ _ _N THE _A_ _ _ _T" with the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, and E," while he chose "D, H, M, and A". "I won the jackpot!" he exclaimed before the buzzer could time him out, concluding the game with a dream win. Frasca walked away with a total of $63,100 earnings after hitting $40,000 with the Bonus Round. Fans couldn't keep calm watching his lucky streak. "He broke the record of how long the spin spun, and then he gets an impressive win?! Talk about a double treat from Wheel! What a week WOF, what a week!" a user called @06MAN commented under the YouTube video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune) v

"Quite convenient that the longest bonus round spin happened in the season finale," @justinm.1 said, calling the fun moment iconic. "He gave it a monstrous spin," @JoshuaLowe-ci3wo chimed in. "Awesome solve and awesome spin, Jeremy! P.S. The puzzle reminded me of the old jackpot rounds Wheel of Fortune had back in the 90s/00s," @MrBrando07 wrote, praising the contestant's skills. As per TVInsider, Frasca fulfilled another lifelong wish by appearing on the game show, he got the chance to hug his crush, Vanna White. Meanwhile, it was inevitable that Frasca would end the season with a bang right from the start. He won an exclusive trip to Chicago along with $18,000 by solving the puzzle, which was, “The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

He then went on to add $1,000 by solving the “Before & After” puzzle on the board, which was, “Professional Boxer Shorts.” He successfully won the three Triple Toss-Ups rounds and ended up making $23,100, after which he went for the big spin. Marking the seasonal end with his phenomenal guessing power, Frasca made sure that he went home as one of the memorable contestants.