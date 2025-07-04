'Antiques Roadshow' guest who 'nearly didn’t bother to come' stunned to hear the value of her jewelry

The guest had also brought a couple of personal telegrams sent by the Palace to the original owner.

Items related to Royalty often end up on “Antiques Roadshow,” and they also tend to get massive appraisals. Such items were by a woman who had received them through her husband’s family, and some of them dated as far back as the early years of the 20th century. The guest had almost dropped the idea of visiting the show that day.

The guest said that the items came from her late husband’s family and that his great-grandmother was the nanny of Queen Alexandra, wife of King Edward VII. Among the items were a couple of brooches, a medal, a pocket watch, and a curious object called a reverse intaglio. The intaglio had the Queen’s cipher inscribed on it. All of the items came in their original boxes.

One of the brooches had ‘1902’ carved on it and also came with a small medal. The reason why this date was important was that it was the coronation year of Edward VII. The expert inferred that anyone who attended the coronation would have been given the medal and that more intimate friends would have been given the brooch. More than the items themselves, what made them all so special was the relationship their original owner had with the Royals.

Screenshot showing the items from the coronation of Edward VII. (Image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

The nanny had received a couple of telegrams from Sandringham House, one of the properties owned by the Royal Family. One of them was a letter of condolence after Queen Alexandra had passed away. The other one was an invitation to the palace for a Christmas celebration by none other than the Queen herself. The drama of it all fascinated the expert and even the guest to a certain extent.

“I just love them,” she said when asked about what she felt about these items, before adding, "I feel as though I’d like to go back in time and be a part of it. But I suppose in a way I am a part of it because they have ended up in my care.” The guest gasped more and more with every item that was appraised.

Screenshot showing all of the Royal items. (Image credit: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

First was the small medallion from the coronation of Edward VII, which the expert said was worth around £600 ($817). The brooch from the same event was valued at £1,250 ($1,702). Next up was the reverse intaglio made of rock crystal, pearl, and gold, and it was valued at £1,750 ($2,383). The pocket watch was valued at £2,000 ($2,724), and finally, the second brooch, made of green and white emeralds and pearls, was valued at £2,000 ($2,724) as well.

“I nearly didn’t bother to come today,” the guest said with a smile on her face after hearing the values of the items. “Nearly stayed at home and decorated.”

