'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert reveals the value of her 80-year-old emerald ring

Sometimes, the true worth of an item goes beyond its monetary value and is signified by the memories associated with it. This is what "Antiques Roadshow" focuses on to stand apart as a show focusing on artifacts, collectibles, and family heirlooms. Although it isn't surprising that a ring studded with diamonds and emeralds is valuable, for a woman who arrived on "Antiques Roadshow," the person who it belonged to was more special than precious jewels.

Screenshot showing the expert holding the ring (Image source: YouTube/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

On a recent episode of the show, a guest experienced an emotional moment after discovering the true worth of a treasured ring passed down in the family. The ring in question was no ordinary piece of jewelry. It was a statement piece, featuring a bold and intricate design. The guest revealed that the ring originally belonged to her father, who was a doctor in Thailand and treated the Royal family.

Screenshot showing the picture of the guest's father (Image source: YouTube/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

Beyond his designation as a doctor, he also served as a Human Rights Commissioner. Additionally, the ring had been a mainstay in her father’s collection, and he would wear it frequently. As the expert examined the piece, she noted its impressive craftsmanship and unique detailing. The emerald, which was the focal point of the ring, was particularly stunning. Even though it had suffered some minor damage over the years, including two noticeable chips, its deep green color was beautiful. Moreover, the origins and significance of the ring made it even more special for the family. Surrounding the emerald were four rose-cut diamonds, adding even more sophistication to it.

Screenshot showing the expert examining the ring (Image source: YouTube/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

The side of the ring featured intricate embossing, showcasing the attention to detail. The expert of the show was awestruck by the ring's beautiful colors and pointed out the purple, lilac, and green enamel work that adorned the band. The design also incorporated a lotus flower motif that hinted at its Thai origins, a fact that the guest confirmed. Another striking aspect of the ring was the material used, which was 22-karat gold. This high-carat gold gave the ring a glowing appearance and further enhanced its appeal. Interestingly, there were no typical hallmarks present, which is not unusual for older Thai jewelry. The expert estimated the ring to be from the 1940s, as the guest claimed that she had no idea about when it was acquired by her family.

As the expert discussed the value of the ring, anticipation was building up. Taking into account the quality of the gold, the diamonds, and the emerald, despite its minor imperfections, the expert estimated its worth to be between $6,000 and $8,000 in an auction. The guest was visibly moved by the revelation and was overcome with emotion.

Screenshot showing the guest tearing up (Image source: YouTube/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

The realization that her father’s beloved ring didn't just have sentimental value but was also financially valuable brought tears to her eyes. Moreover, the moment was a powerful reminder of what makes "Antiques Roadshow" so special.

For the guest, the memories and connection to her father meant the most. However, discovering how much it was worth was e