'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'

The contestant's wife seemed embarassed at that point of time, and worried as well.

“Wheel of Fortune” contestants are usually sharp when it comes to solving puzzles, but sometimes they can make the most absurd blunders. But even those remembered for the most absurd blunders never mixed up a city and a country. That happened when a contestant named David appeared on an earlier episode of the show. Back then, Pat Sajak was the host and he could not help but laugh at the contestant’s answer. Thankfully, the question wasn’t a part of the game, and all that the contestant had to suffer was some embarrassment on national TV.

David was playing with his wife Keri, and the couple had just solved a puzzle correctly to guess the phrase, “Gondola Ride Through Venice.” This won them a trip to the city. Sajak then asked the contestants what country they would go to. “Let’s check your geography knowledge,” he said. “What country do you think we’re sending you to?” The answers left him and everyone else stunned.

“Paris,” David said without a second thought, and his wife seemed a little embarrassed. He quickly corrected himself and said, “France.” Unfortunately, that was not the correct answer either, since Venice is in Italy. “Do we still get it?” Keri asked, worried that they had just lost it.

Screenshot showing Pat Sajak's reaction. (Image source: YouTube | Remy G)

Sajak could not help but laugh. “Apparently, you know your husband well,” he said. “Yeah, we’re sending you to Italy!” Sajak then announced. “Italy!” said Keri, clapping her hands and dancing in joy that her husband’s mistake did not cost them a memorable vacation.

Fans of the show found the moment hilarious and made their feelings known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “I suck at geography myself but that was a new type of fail,” one user commented. “'Let's check your geographic knowledge.' The entire production team and everyone else behind the camera probably bit their tongue after they heard that sentence,” added another. “Venice.. Must be in Paris.. Nope, it's on France.. Phew, almost embarrassed myself there,” one more fan.

While there have been no updates from the couple about their Italy trip, it turns out that they had won a trip to Hawaii as well. An earlier video posted by the official “Wheel of Fortune” channel revealed their experience on the trip. The couple went with their two sons. They had won more than $60,000 in cash and prizes, which included a trip to Aulani, which was a Disney-themed resort and spa in Koalina, Hawaii.

The family seemed to enjoy the waterpark activities quite a bit, and the couple must have had a relaxing time at the spa as well. Even under that video, one fan of the show commented, “How about the trip to Venice, France? I meant Italy.”

