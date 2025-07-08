ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'

The contestant's wife seemed embarassed at that point of time, and worried as well.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Pat Sajak (L) and the contestants on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Remy G)
Screenshot showing Pat Sajak (L) and the contestants on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Remy G)

“Wheel of Fortune” contestants are usually sharp when it comes to solving puzzles, but sometimes they can make the most absurd blunders. But even those remembered for the most absurd blunders never mixed up a city and a country. That happened when a contestant named David appeared on an earlier episode of the show. Back then, Pat Sajak was the host and he could not help but laugh at the contestant’s answer. Thankfully, the question wasn’t a part of the game, and all that the contestant had to suffer was some embarrassment on national TV.

via GIPHY

 

David was playing with his wife Keri, and the couple had just solved a puzzle correctly to guess the phrase, “Gondola Ride Through Venice.” This won them a trip to the city. Sajak then asked the contestants what country they would go to. “Let’s check your geography knowledge,” he said. “What country do you think we’re sending you to?” The answers left him and everyone else stunned.

“Paris,” David said without a second thought, and his wife seemed a little embarrassed. He quickly corrected himself and said, “France.” Unfortunately, that was not the correct answer either, since Venice is in Italy. “Do we still get it?” Keri asked, worried that they had just lost it.

Screenshot showing Pat Sajak's reaction. (Image credit: YouTube | Remy G)
Screenshot showing Pat Sajak's reaction. (Image source: YouTube | Remy G)

Sajak could not help but laugh. “Apparently, you know your husband well,” he said. “Yeah, we’re sending you to Italy!” Sajak then announced. “Italy!” said Keri, clapping her hands and dancing in joy that her husband’s mistake did not cost them a memorable vacation.

Fans of the show found the moment hilarious and made their feelings known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “I suck at geography myself but that was a new type of fail,” one user commented. “'Let's check your geographic knowledge.' The entire production team and everyone else behind the camera probably bit their tongue after they heard that sentence,” added another. “Venice.. Must be in Paris.. Nope, it's on France.. Phew, almost embarrassed myself there,” one more fan.

While there have been no updates from the couple about their Italy trip, it turns out that they had won a trip to Hawaii as well. An earlier video posted by the official “Wheel of Fortune” channel revealed their experience on the trip. The couple went with their two sons. They had won more than $60,000 in cash and prizes, which included a trip to Aulani, which was a Disney-themed resort and spa in Koalina, Hawaii.

The family seemed to enjoy the waterpark activities quite a bit, and the couple must have had a relaxing time at the spa as well. Even under that video, one fan of the show commented, “How about the trip to Venice, France?  I meant Italy.”

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel player was cheated out of winning a car but he says 'it's all good'

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 after picking terrible choice of letters

'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam player who lost $40,000 after failing to solve one obvious letter

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
The instrument originally belonged to the guest's grandfather who suffered a horrific injury.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
The contestant's wife seemed embarassed at that point of time, and worried as well.
7 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
The co-founders of Dino Don got the shark that they always wanted on board.
8 hours ago
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
WALMART
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
One can understand why the measure is in place but the shopper was having none of it.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice
"My husband and I definitely noticed it! We had to rewind it a few times," a fan reacted.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant breaks down in tears after meeting her inspiration and getting $200,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant breaks down in tears after meeting her inspiration and getting $200,000 deal
All of the sharks agreed that she had a great product and the drive to be successful a businesswoman.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring along their furry friend during the pitch and win a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring along their furry friend during the pitch and win a $100,000 deal
It's possible that the dog played a little part in making it easier for them to get a deal.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car
Without the help of his wife, the contestant would have gone home empty-handed.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers just $400 for a map that the guest hoped to sell for $15,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers just $400 for a map that the guest hoped to sell for $15,000
The pawn store owner had a valid point since the item the guest had brought had numerous issues.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $75,000 in 'cursed' bonus round despite her dad cheering for her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $75,000 in 'cursed' bonus round despite her dad cheering for her
The contestant got the first part of the puzzle right but wasn't able to solve it in time.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe
"It's a lady's robe. A robe from 1750 is a very rare robe. The only other ones I know of this type, you'd have to go to Beijing," the appraiser said.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband
Harvey also got other hilarious answers, but nothing could match the woman's sass.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant brings in football icon to promote his product and wins a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant brings in football icon to promote his product and wins a $100,000 deal
The Gronkowski family is famous for their contributions to America's sporting culture.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 5 million-year-old fossilized whale bone — Rick Harrison pays her just $130
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 5 million-year-old fossilized whale bone — Rick Harrison pays her just $130
The expert said that the fossil was well preserved but still wasn't something extraordinary.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it's lot more than I thought' after hearing the value of her jewelry
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it's lot more than I thought' after hearing the value of her jewelry
The expert revealed that the jewel was from the late-Victorian era with an exceedingly rare stone.
3 days ago
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant loses out on $1 million prize after Ryan Seacrest teases big win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant loses out on $1 million prize after Ryan Seacrest teases big win
"I wouldn't have gotten this one at all. I only got "of the curve," but that was it," a fan said.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring canned air as their product, end up with a million dollar deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring canned air as their product, end up with a million dollar deal
All of the other sharks said no to the entrepreneurs, but Mr. Wonderful saw value in the product.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player gasps in disbelief after she ended up winning two prizes in a single game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player gasps in disbelief after she ended up winning two prizes in a single game
The contestant might not have expected to even be on stage, let alone play such a great game.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's dog makes a debut on the show and fans are here for it
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's dog makes a debut on the show and fans are here for it
Everyone in the studio loved the four-legged superstar who stole the show for a few seconds.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant says yes to Barbara Corcoran's deal — and all it took was just 5 seconds
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant says yes to Barbara Corcoran's deal — and all it took was just 5 seconds
The founder of "Eat Your Flowers"just couldn't refuse the offer despite having others on the table.
4 days ago