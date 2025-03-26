Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round

Usually, it's one or two contestants with shocking answers during a round but this one was wild.

Weird and X-rated answers that shock Steve Harvey aren't exactly new on “Family Feud,” and his reactions to such responses are a major aspect of his unique hosting style. But while Harvey is prepared for that one contestant with a scandalous or stupid answer, he just wasn't ready for an entire family coming up with such responses, during one episode. This included an answer from an elderly man which left him off-balance. It was an incredible round that left viewers in splits.

Harvey started off by asking the question, “Name someone you are embarrassed to admit you have a crush on.” A woman named Allie was first to hit the buzzer and she said, “Older men.” There was a man much older than her standing opposite to her as her opponent and the host took a moment to strike a pose with him after hearing the answer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up was Ed, who said, “My sister-in-law.” This drew a loud reaction from the studio audience and left Harvey with a shocked expression on his face, struggling to find his balance. “I got to keep it in the family,” the contestant added. Unfortunately, that answer was also not on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

However, that’s not where all the shocking answers stopped. The person who finally got an answer right was a woman named Colleen from Ed’s family, who said, “Your teacher.” The family then decided to play the game and a contestant named Kathy said, “Your friend’s husband.” That was not on the board either, and the next player Tricia said, “Your doctor,” which was on the board.

A woman named Shannon was next and she said that it was her boss which was one of the answers on the board. She also cleared up that it was not the case in real life. “But I don’t,” she said. After that, it was Ed’s turn again and he gave a hilarious answer. “It’s gonna be my physical trainer. That way I don’t have to worry ‘cause there isn’t one.” This left Harvey laughing and he gave the player a fistbump.

Colleen was up next and she said, “My neighbour.” It was one of the answers up on the board. It is important to remember that the family now had two strikes as Harvey came around to Kathy one more time. “Your son’s friend,” she said. The expression on the host’s face as soon as she said that was priceless.

While Kathy tried defending herself, he was having none of it. “It’s up there. Someone said it. I’m telling you,” she said. “You just said it,” Harvey retorted. “Don’t be trying to talk about no 'someone said it.' You said it, Kathy.” Unfortunately, this was also not on the board, giving the other team a chance to steal the game, which they eventually did.