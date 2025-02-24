ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' contestant 'you can't say that on TV' after hearing her wild answer

Steve Harvey perhaps has the most hilarious deadpan facial expressions in the history of game show hosting.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Image credit: YouTube | @familyfeud)
Even before he was the host of “Family Feud,” Steve Harvey was a seasoned comedian and had hosted other events. Often the subject of viral clips and memes from the show, Harvey has also handled trolling for gaffes on global events such as Miss Universe. But despite all that, Harvey wasn't always used to stupid answers that contestants on "Family Feud" often come up with. During an episode, Harvey asked a contestant named Shawne, “If you were fixing a girl up on a blind date with Dracula, name something positive you might say about him.” Her opponent Cindy pressed the buzzer first and said, “He loves women,” which was the number four answer on the board. But in an unexpected turn of events, Shawne only took a few seconds and said, “He’s a…good sucker?”

Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Image credit: YouTube | @familyfeud)

Following this response, the expression on Harvey’s face was beyond priceless. His eyes were as wide as saucers as he stared at the contestant. “You can’t say that on TV,” he said as Shawne apologized while laughing at the same time. This instance also turned out to be an example of how “Family Feud” can push the boundaries of being a family-friendly show at times. Fans, however, love these kinds of moments and they took to the comments section to reveal the same. More than the answer, fans were amused by Harvey’s hilarious reaction. “His expression with both hands on his waist, scolding her like a father haha,” user @dhonlad commented. “Omg I can't stop watching this🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Not only is the answer priceless but Steve's response is speechless,” another user named @chengetaimakawa6187 pointed out.

 

Sometimes contestants come up with innuendos on the show and on a few occasions contestants just blurt things that probably should not be said on daytime television. On both occasions, Harvey’s reactions are priceless. Once a contestant named Zach was facing a perfectly normal survey question, “Name something you might have strapped to you.”

But it seemed like the contestant had already made up his mind even before Steve Harvey had finished the question. Without missing a beat, Zach said, “A dildo.” This answer drew cheers from his family members, one of who even said, “He’s the only one that can get away with that answer.” Harvey was stunned into silence as he turned towards the screen.

 

There was another surprise waiting for him there as well since ‘strap-on’ was the number four answer on the board. Harvey could not believe what he was seeing, and he made that much clear from his expression. He even gave a look to the producers of the show. This kind of stuff shows that while the show is named "Family Feud," it isn't as family-friendly as one would think.

9 hours ago
