'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response

Harvey couldn't believe that the player's failed to answer such a common question.

Steve Harvey is known for roasting contestants and giving straight-faced reactions to answers to keep "Family Feud" entertaining beyond the games. He has been dramatic on the sets in response to stupid responses and awkward after racy answers. However, a couple of players once made Harvey toss his cards in the air without saying a word, with their answers.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey throwing his cards away (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey called on two contestants, one from each team to face off on the podium. With the buzzers in the front, the two eagerly waited for Harvey to read the question. To kick off the round, Harvey asked, "If you won the lottery on Monday, where would we find you on Tuesday?" and waited for answers. Surprisingly, none of the contestants hit the buzzer as they couldn't come up with an answer.

Screenshot showing Harvey's shock (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

When the player named Brittany finally buzzed, Harvey was done. The host threw his cards away in utter disbelief. "WHO THE HELL AIN'T NEVER THOUGHT OF BEING RICH?" Harvey yelled to express his disappointment. The host then collected himself and gave the players a chance to respond to the question.

While Harvey didn't enjoy the moment, viewers at home had loads of fun. "The way he threw the card lmao," @jeffamunoz commented on the show's YouTube clip. This wasn't the only time when Harvey took out his frustration on the show's cards. In a previous incident. He literally tore up his cards and threw them away after a disappointing answer showed up on the number one spot on the survey board.

Screenshot showing Harvey tearing up the card (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In that episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Lovett Family who got the chance to steal all the points from the other team. The survey question in focus was, "Ladies, name an activity that can literally cause your panties to get in a wad." Harvey went over to the team's leader Edwin, to seek a response. The player surprisingly came up with a creative answer derived from a personal anecdote. "Well I have seen in the washing machine when you do your laundry, they get pretty wadded up in there," the contestant proudly said.

While Edwin thought his answer was great, Harvey found it utterly disappointing. The host said nothing in response and stood for a few seconds with his mouth open.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the protocol is to repeat the player's answer while pointing at the board, Harvey went a step further to roast the contestant. "When you are standing there washing your panties and you are looking at them going round and round because you got no life and there is something wrong with you!" the host yelled.

To Harvey's shock, the answer showed up at the number one spot on the survey board. This meant that Edwin was right and he had earned his family the point. At the same time, Harvey was distraught as he bent down to his knees and then proceeded to tear the cards up.

The host wanted nothing to do with the family's celebrations as he moved on from the embarrassment and proceeded to reveal the other answers.