'Family Feud' fans call out Steve Harvey for mocking woman without even hearing her answer correctly

Harvey couldn't distinguish the participant's answer because of her heavy Italian accent and ended up being embarrassed.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Contestants and Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud' (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @familyfeud)
Contestants and Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud' (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @familyfeud)

Steve Harvey never misses an opportunity to roast contestants on "Family Feud" after they come up with stupid answers. But even the quick-witted host can get it wrong sometimes, and he even got slammed for going after a player even though her answer was correct. According to Monsters and Critics, E! co-anchor Giuliana Rancic was up against musicians The Band Perry on "Celebrity Family Feud." The Italian journalist was accompanied by her husband, Bill Rancic, and her mother, Anna DePandi. During the segment, Harvey asked DePandi, “A woman might say, ‘I broke up with my boyfriend after I found out he had’ what?” and she instantly replied, “Spent a lot of money.” However, Harvey was left clueless with a puzzled expression and said, “Cuz he ate spaghetti on a Monday!" 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

His expressions and bizarre remarks drew laughter from the audience and the participants. "That's not what Mama said," the news anchor cut in while trying to control her laughter. Harvey immediately realized his blunder and asked, "Then what did she say? Tell me what she said." Rancic repeated her mother's response, but slowly this time, and the host was taken aback. He stood motionless for a second, then covered his mouth with the cue card and laughed at himself. However, fans did not find Harvey's gaffe funny, and they criticized him for being subtly stereotypical towards the contestant over her Italian accent.

Steve Harvey at AOL Studios on September 4, 2015, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jim Spellman)
Steve Harvey at AOL Studios on September 4, 2015, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jim Spellman)

The hilarious viral moment was reshared on the official Instagram account of "Family Feud" with the caption, "You broke up because of what?? @giulianarancic: “That’s not what Mama said!” Fans took to the comments section saying, "Are you drunk Steve?" @judykmoss asked. "Lol. Does Steve do that on purpose," @outdoorjustin mocked. "Steve, you know good, and goddamn well that's not what she said," @kristian_with.a.k added slamming him. "It's blatantly obvious by now that he makes this stuff up to entertain the viewers," @thrstnhss pointed out. It also turned out to be one of the most entertaining moments of the show on YouTube, with the clip garnering over 866,653 views.

 

Looks like Harvey has a thing for Italian food because it wasn't the first time he mistook words for a dish. In another episode, the game host misheard the word 'pastor' as 'pasta'. When he asked the participants, "What's the worst thing that can happen at a wedding?" They first answered, "No food." But Harvey asked them to pay attention and comprehend the question before answering; he then repeated his question. One of them answered, "There is no pastor." But because of his South African accent, the word sounded like 'pasta.' Harvey couldn't control his laughter, and the participant looked shocked and said, "How do I put this." One of them then prodded him to say, "Preacher." That is when Harvey got the gist of the answer.

 

Although Harvey ups the entertainment quotient on "Family Feud" with his witty comments, sometimes he jumps the gun and repeats blunders reminiscent of his infamous mixup while announcing Miss Universe once.

