'Price is Right' fans stunned by Airforce veteran picking all the right cards to win brand new car

PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Games on "The Price is Right" require application of skill, but luck also plays a major part, and when both work well for a player, their performance leaves fans stunned. A 30-year retired veteran of the United States Air Force left "Price Is Right" fans in awe after pulling off an incredible win in the show's popular 'Card  Game'. The elderly contestant, Timothy, picked his cards well and strategically played a face card to win a brand new sedan car. His gameplay left Drew Carey impressed, along with the viewers watching at home.

After Timothy made it to the stage, announcer George Gray showcased a brand new 2025 Snow White Pearl Kia K-4 LXS, as the prize of the game. When the show's model James O’Halloran rolled the car to the stage where Carey and joked that it had to be pushed by three crew members as they weren't allowed to fire it up because of the fumes. 

In the 'Card Game,' the goal for the contestant is to make a bid on the car that is below the price of the car but within the given range. At the start, the contestant gets a special deck of seven cards on the table, with each card carrying a different value of $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, and $5,000, which determines the difference between their bid and the price of the car. After drawing the first card, the player is given a starting price, and the following numbered cards add to the value in multiples of 100.

The goal for the player is to pick the cards that help them come close to the car's price without going over. However, if a player draws an ace, it can add whatever value they wish to their bid, to get close to the car's retail price. The contestants are allowed to use the card when it is drawn and stop the bid, or save it for later.

The first card that the veteran selected was $1,000, making it his range, and after getting the starting price of $15,000, he went on to draw more. The second card he picked up was a four, which made the player's bid $15,400. His third pick was an ace, and Carey explained, “You don’t have to stop the game after you give me a number, or you can give me a number and we can stop the game.”

Timothy chose $24,000 for the new price, which meant that if the price of the car was between $24,000 and $25,000, he would win. Carey then revealed the price of the car to be $24,540, exactly in the middle, meaning Timothy won. "30 years airborne and he won himself a new car!" Carey exclaimed as Timothy celebrated. 

 

While everyone in the studio celebrated the veteran's win, viewers at home were delighted as well. "Best use of an ace in a long, long time. Well done, Timothy! Enjoy that car!" wrote one fan, @ZeroToPatrick, on the show's YouTube clip.

