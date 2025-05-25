'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV

She revealed details about what happens once someone does win a car on the show.

What people watch on "The Price is Right" is how contestants combine skill and luck to drive home with a brand new car or win themselves a vacation. But things aren't that simple, since getting one's hands on the prize requires a contestant to go through a whole different process. TikTok influencer Kate Steinberg (@itskatesteinberg) won big on "The Price is Right" and decided to surprise her fans and fiancé Chad Savage with the exciting news. Steinberg revealed that she walked away with a brand-new Toyota RAV4 instead of the car that she had won on the show. She captioned the TikTok video, "The Price is Right, making dreams come true."

In the video, Steinberg revealed important details about winning a car on the game show. "What happens is, when you win a car on The Price is Right — I won a Nissan Versa — you can keep that car, or you can take that credit and get a new car, and that’s what I did,” the Tiktoker told her fans. So basically, what the influencer meant was she could either collect cash in exchange for the Nissan Versa she won on the show or exchange it for another car after taking credit. In Steinberg's case, she picked a trendy Toyota RAV4 instead of the Nissan. "Here’s my car,” she exclaimed after unveiling it, “Holy s***t. This is such an upgrade!” she added. “Ooh, it’s clean,” her fiancé reacted to their new ride.

TikTok influencer Kate Steinberg 'Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: TikTok| @itskatesteinberg)

The video also showcased the influencer flaunting her victory on television, where it became evident that she rolled on the game show floor after taking home the grand prize. The clip further revealed Steinberg celebrating the iconic moment by dancing and hugging her new wheels over "The Price is Right" theme music. Finally, towards the end, she hilariously exhibited her new license plate, which read, "I won this car on The Price is Right." Fans were thrilled to witness the game secret that Steinberg just revealed, as per TV Insider. "Oh, that’s nice, they let you ‘trade it’ for something of the same value," @roguedoughnut commented. "I'm so glad you didn't keep the Nissan Versa. I've had mine for about 3 years, and I'm ready to get rid of it. Something is always broken," @destiny.irma mentioned.

"You made such a good choice, I freaking love my RAV4!" @payolivia chimed in. Reddit fans also gave their stamp of approval for the strategic practice, "Standard for game shows. Otherwise, what is a 19-year-old college kid gonna do with a dining room set? You can get cash value for almost any prize on TPIR," @tommyjohnpauljones wrote. "Wait, the car she bought appears to be almost 10k more than the one she won (according to MSRP). Assuming she got a new car for close to MSRP. Did she also win a ton of cash on the show? Otherwise, she’s really just buying a car at a discount," @Weightmonster argued. "I think that’s the idea, yeah. Either have a whole car or a big downpayment/credit toward a more expensive one," @theStaircaseProject remarked.

Meanwhile, Savage posted a clip of himself reacting to his fiancée's win on TikTok, he couldn't believe his ears or eyes as Steinberg face-timed him, as per TVInsider. "She wasn't messing with me," he captioned the video.

