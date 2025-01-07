'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'ya'll are going to hell' after hearing a wild answer

When a survey question had a religious twist, Harvey got upset over an X rated answer.

There are few hosts on television who have become globally relevant as part of reels and memes that they were part of. During his long stint as the host of "Family Feud", Steve Harvey is known for his hilarious reactions to the various answers contestants give. In the show, where two families compete against each other to answer survey questions, things can quickly escalate to become outright bizarre in some cases. One such moment occurred when a survey question came with a religious twist.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After a successful career as a comedian, Harvey took over the role of the host after John O'Hurley stepped down in 2010. Since then he has captivated audiences with some of the most viral moments. In this episode, Harvey called a contestant to the podium to face off against the other team. The woman named Kerry stepped up to the podium to answer the survey question "Name you’d hate to realize you put what in the church collection plate."

It seemed like Kerry had figured out an answer but was a bit hesitant to say it out loud. "I mean I have my mother here," she said. However, Harvey pushed the contestant to say whatever was on her mind. To everyone's surprise, the contestant's answer was "A condom". Everyone in the studio, including Kerry's mother, burst into laughter.

Screenshots showing the contestant's answer and Harvey's reaction (Image soure: YouTube/Family Feud)

Her sister on the other hand shouted "I love it! It's a good answer" as she thought it was a winner. The player tried to get herself out of trouble by clarifying that she doesn't carry them with her but it would be a bad thing to put in a church collection plate. However, Harvey was having none of it. "So you were out on Saturday, and you had one extra left, so you decided to throw it in and bless someone else with it?" Harvey joked while looking at the player.

Screenshots showing the contestant's family (Image soure: YouTube/Family Feud)

While Kerry kept trying to backtrack, Harvey turned to the board to see if her answer was close to the survey's findings. To his shock, it was revealed that "condoms/papa stoppa" was the top answer shared in the survey. Harvey wasn't happy at all as he went on to say, "Ya'll are going to hell for that answer."

Screenshots showing the answer on the board and Harvey's reaction (Image soure: YouTube/Family Feud)

While this time Harvey was shocked to see the answer top the list, there was another viral moment where Harvey was shocked to see an answer not making it to that spot.

In one of the most viral clips of the show, Harvey asked a survey question which brought out an X-rated answer from the player. The question was, "Name something you would want your girlfriend to do to your face." Without wasting much time, the contestant, Gerald came up with an answer. With slight hesitation, he said, "I am gonna say, sit on it". While his wife hid her face after hearing the answer, it was followed by a loud cheer from the audience.

However, the happiest person in the room was Harvey who started walking in circles shouting "YESS! SIT ON IT!!!" When the answer popped up on the board, Harvey claimed that everyone in the room felt better now.

However, Harvey was shocked to see that the answer could only get up to the fourth position on the list and wasn't on top.