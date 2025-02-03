'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns woman 'you can't play anymore' after breaking a major rule

Turns out the host of Family Feud is a stickler for the rules and went on to roast the woman.

From roasting players to stone-faced reactions, "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey has a knack for going viral with his comic timing. But one thing fans may not know him for is being a stickler for the rules. This can be seen in a clip shared by the show where the host snapped at a contestant for breaking a major rule.

Screenshot showing Heather and Harvey on the buzzer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud/TPiJ290)

In the clip shared on Instagram, the host lost his cool over a contestant's treatment of the buzzer. In the clip, Harvey called on two players, Quentin and Heather from the competing teams to the podium to face off. With everything set for question number two, Harvey started reading the questions, "A man may dream of having two wives...." but before he can finish, Heather jumped the gun and hit the buzzer.

Screenshot showing Heather's reaction after hitting the buzzer early (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud/TPiJ290)

This left Harvey stunned as he couldn't think of a reason why she would do that. Heather too realized what she had done, as her jaw dropped. As an awkward silence engulfed the room, a red X appeared on the screen indicating that Heather had lost the chance to answer. Harvey then went on to finish the question. "A man may dream of having two wives but then he'll also have two ___." As Harvey pointed to Quintin to answer, Heather on the other end aggressively hit the buzzer again.

“You can’t play no more!” Harey said to stop her. The studio audience was already rolling on the floor with laughter but Harvey went on to add, “This game called Family Feud. This ain’t Hit The Buzzer.”

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Heather (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud/TPiJ290)

Viewers in the comments too jumped in to share their takes on the incident. "I have always wondered if they can re-buzz after doing this," @ginji475 commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

In a separate clip shared on YouTube, the aftermath of the incident was featured. After snubbing Heather, Harvey went on to mock her by imitating her and aggressively hitting the table. "This damn light won't come on," he said mimicking the contestant. The question finally went to Quentin who answered with "family". However, it didn't show up on the board giving Heather's family another chance. Remarkably, Heather's teammate, Ellen was rendered speechless, like Heather before, and she too failed to come up with an answer. The chance finally went to Quentin's family who did get an answer right and chose to play the game.

This wasn't the first time a player had issues with hitting the buzzer at the wrong time. Another contestant named Mike too had an embarrassing moment up on the podium. During Mike's stint on the show, Harvey asked the question, "Name a business that might be very busy on Valentine's Day." Mike, much like Heather was also too eager to answer the question but instead of pressing the buzzer, he hit the table in haste. Harvey couldn't control his laughter as he dropped his head on the podium.

"You gotta hit the buzzer," the contestant opposite Mike reminded him as Harvey almost fell off the podium, laughing.