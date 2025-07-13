ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant spins the wheel too fast and solves the puzzle even more quickly

The player, Thomas Russo, nearly put all of his strength into spinning the wheel.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

The focus on "Wheel of Fortune" is usually on the contestant's puzzle-solving skills, but the way they spin the big wheel is also a decisive factor in the game. One contestant, Thomas Russo, was visibly excited and used all his enthusiasm to spin the wheel. While his strength amazed Ryan Seacrest, he also stunned everyone with his puzzle-solving skills as he cracked the final puzzle within seconds to win an additional $40,000.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Ruso had a rough start as he missed out on the first couple of puzzles, and his rival took the lead. However, he made a strong comeback in the Express Round by winning over $2,000 in cash and a trip to the Divi Flamingo in Bonaire worth $8,500. He then solved the Crossword Puzzle too, winning another $3,400, according to Andy Nguyen's WOF blog. In the end, Russo emerged victorious with over $17,000 in cash and a trip.

He then advanced to the Bonus Round and picked the popular category, "What are you doing?" He then accompanied Seacrest at the wheel and was joined by his mother, Dianne, and my aunt, Carol, on the stage. While spinning the wheel,  he put all of his strength into it, leaving Seacrest stunned. “A very good spin!” Seacrest exclaimed as the wheel kept spinning fast before stopping at "I".

Screenshot showing Russo spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Russo spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

With a chance of winning an additional $100,000 or a brand new car, Russo faced a three-word puzzle. After the show gave him the standard letter, "R, S, T, L, N, E," Russo went on to choose "H, G, C, and I" as his additional letters. With everything on the board,  the puzzle read, "_ _ _ I N G T H IN G S       H _ _ _ EN."

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Even before Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it seemed like Russo had it all figured out. When he got the signal, he didn't waste a second to yell out the answer, “Making Things Happen!” The win left the host in awe as he said, “You certainly are!" To add to his delight, Seacrest revealed that Russo had won an additional $40,000 from his Golden Envelope, taking his total to $57,100.

It wasn't just Seacrest who was stunned by the win. Viewers at home were equally impressed. "Thomas was an absolute beast tonight. Didn't have to think too hard about his letter choices or the puzzle. He had it nailed down right from the start. Congratulations, Thomas! Enjoy the extra cash!" wrote one fan, @Garrison_the_Barbarian, in the comments on YouTube.

While Seacrest's reaction to this round was justified, he once faced backlash for laughing at the loss of a former teacher, Jim Venckus. In the episode, the player sadly lost out on winning a $100,000 prize, and the fans did not take the host's smiling reaction to the loss well.

