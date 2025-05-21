'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest introduced the 'bragging rights' edition for die-hard viewers.

Usually, on "Wheel of Fortune," strangers compete against each other using skills and luck to walk away with cars and trips. But a new format on the show is making things more personal as friends and family members are facing off against each other. According to The Sun, Ryan Seacrest explained that, "It's a friendly wheel rivalry all this week as we introduce something new," before Vanna White added that, "For the first time, our groups of contestants know each other. They are all wheel fans who watch the show together."

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Image Source: Instagram | @wheeloffortune)

"And tonight not only are they playing for cash and prizes, but also for the ultimate victory: bragging rights," Seacrest added. The short video was titled "We're spicing things up this week with a brand new way of playing wheel!" Loyal fans of the NBC game show have been gushing over the deviation from the traditional format. In a recent reel on Instagram, Seacrest, White, and Maggie Sajak can be seen discussing who they would tag along for the thrilling edition. White revealed that she would challenge her son, Nikko, and daughter, Gigi, to play as a trio for the 'bragging rights' edition.

Maggie Sajak was quick to share that she would never want her father, and former "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, to join her in the game since he would have a lot of expertise. She picked her brother Patrick as an opponent, since "sibling rivalry" always worked best under any condition, and lastly, she chose her mother because she happens to be a gifted "puzzle solver." At that point, Seacrest intentionally made fun of White's experience on the show by using her knowledge to turn letters on the puzzle board. Under the post, fans enthusiastically left comments on who they would like to face. "I would love to compete against 2 of my teacher co-workers! We’re always challenging each other with trivia & interesting tidbits! A Wheel competition would be awesome for 3 of us educators!" @deborahmckinney46 admitted.

"I will take Ryan ON. I am great in solving puzzles," @ladybugdi2023 mentioned. "I will play against Anyone! I just want to get on the show," @justjoolsjc confessed. However, viewers on Reddit are giving mixed reactions to the latest edition, "Like that Wheel is trying something different, but bragging rights is pretty terrible. Tonight's male contestant was such a turn-off," a user called @Hopeful_Ebb4503 complained.

"I actually love the concept of the 3 players knowing each other! But agree that there is too much banter, but the whole season has been too much talking to contestants and fewer puzzles. This banter is at least more fun than the regular shows," @texan-yankee wrote. "I actually like this a lot. It’s new and different, and it’s fun," @the_nintendo_cop agreed. "I'm with you. The contestants seem to having fun, Ryan is more playful with the groups, and it's a nice change of pace for us," @neoprenewedgie chimed in.