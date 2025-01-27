ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest checks for earpiece after contestant pulls off impossible feat

It's not easy to get puzzles right on the show but sometimes, the show is graced by pure genius.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant with host Ryan Seacrest on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Game show hosts are meant to keep the audience engaged with their witty takes and hilarious reactions, but sometimes even they are left stunned when contestants on a roll grab the limelight. On a recent episode of “Wheel of Fortune”, Ryan Seacrest had to check for hidden earpieces on a contestant named Traci after she got a seemingly impossible puzzle correct with her first attempt. Even the audience in the studio and co-host Vanna White were left in awe at her impeccable puzzle-solving abilities which truly are commendable.

It was the bonus round of the evening and Traci had been provided with the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. She had chosen the phrases category but those letters only revealed two spots on the phrase. She then went on to choose M, C, D, and O as her three vowels and one consonant. After this “T_E_ _O ___ __C_” showed up on the screen

Screenshot showing the contestant and the incomplete puzzle on
Screenshot showing the contestant and the incomplete puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

It seemed like a tough task but Traci figured it out in an instant and confidently said, “They go way back.” That was the correct answer and Seacrest was in shock. That’s when he walked all around the contestant looking for a hidden earpiece or any other device that might be helping her. The host then revealed that she had won $50,000, bringing her grand total of the day to an incredible $78,650.

While the studio audience was impressed, fans in the comments section of the YouTube video also hailed Traci for making it look so easy. “One of the most impressive bonus round solves I've seen for this season,” a user @rayanhasan7251 wrote. “Now THAT was an amazing solve - kudos to Traci,” @utubethumbsup quipped. “Impressive solve Traci congratulations on a spectacular 50k win,” @Animegamespublishing added.

 

While it was an impressive feat, it wasn't the first time a contestant got a seemingly impossible puzzle right in the bonus round. On one occasion, the contestant named Autumn made it to the bonus round and she was given R, S, T, L, N, and E before choosing four consonants and one vowel.

Autumn chose M, P, C, A, and G but it didn’t do much to open up the puzzle. She had chosen the ‘things’ category and after these letters were revealed, “T__G_ __R___T” showed up on the screen. The host back then was Pat Sajak, and he acknowledged that it looked challenging but much like Traci, Autumn made it look like a walk in the park. “Tough workout,” she said and it turned out that was the correct answer. The host could not believe it as he could only express his shock by saying, “What?!”

 

Even Vanna White had her arms in the air in celebration. It was one of the most incredible moments in the show’s long and storied history. What’s even more epic was that the contestant had won $1 million just by getting that puzzle right.

