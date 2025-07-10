ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate

The guest even said to keep the kids in the dark about how valuable these items were.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the owners' reaction to the appraisal on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the owners' reaction to the appraisal on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

“Antiques Roadshow” is a place where people can cash in big time on small investments that they made to buy artifacts and collectibles. Cups, saucers and plates aren't usually categorized as precious items, and a couple gasped when they found out that their set of crockery was worth a fortune.

via GIPHY

 

The tableware was made of ceramic, and what made these pieces so special was the fact that they were designed by the late ceramic artist and designer Clarice Cliff. The guest said that her grandparents had bought a hundred plates, cups, and saucers, all of which were made by Cliff.

But apart from the heirloom, a massive plate caught the expert's eye. The guest’s husband revealed that he had purchased it from an antique shop in Cardiff for just £35 ($47.5). The expert then revealed that it was an 18-inch charger in a pattern called Bridgewater Green and that it was made around 1933. Little did the owners know that these would be worth a lot more.

Screenshot showing the charger on
Screenshot showing the charger on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

“So, we’ve got to talk numbers,” the expert said before getting on with the appraisal of the items. The first thing he picked out was a pair of jugs and appraised them at a price between £500 ($678) and £700 ($950) each. The guest was already taken aback as she did not expect them to be worth so much. Next up was a unique conical sugar sifter.

“Lovely conical sugar sifter there. Brilliant design and again another £500 to £600 ($814),” the expert said. Next up was the 18-inch charger that had caught his attention. “Well, as I say, you really shelled out that day at £35. Well, your £35 ($47) investment is now £3,000 ($4,073) to £4,000 ($5,430),” he said. The woman let out a loud gasp after hearing this, as she was in shock.

Screenshot showing the guests and the expert with the collection. (Image credit: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guests and the expert with the collection. (Image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

“Can I sit down?” she asked, but the expert wasn’t done yet. He revealed that a cup and saucer set in perfect condition would be worth £300 ($407) to £400 ($543) and that a plate would be worth £200 ($271.5).

The guest had said that her grandparents had purchased 100 pieces, but unfortunately, not every one of those 100 was still intact. The guest admitted some breaking and the others being damaged. However, the expert said that the total value of everything that was in front of him on the table was worth £10,000 ($13,575.5) to £15,000 ($20,365). Whatever the guest had at home could only add to the value.

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my lord' after expert revealed the real value of her $400 bowl

'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment
Guests on the show would run with it if they ever got that kind of money on Pawn Stars.
9 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate
The guest even said to keep the kids in the dark about how valuable these items were.
11 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant brings a shirtless model to promote her business — and it doesn't end well
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant brings a shirtless model to promote her business — and it doesn't end well
The company had fantastic sales but a crushing debt with a high interest rate that the sharks hated.
14 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once thought he was 'going to jail' — all because of Plinko
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once thought he was 'going to jail' — all because of Plinko
It was only Carey's second season in the show and he could have been part of a massive scandal.
1 day ago
Costco shopper from Italy shares you shouldn't buy Kirkland olive oil for cooking: 'Once you open...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper from Italy shares you shouldn't buy Kirkland olive oil for cooking: 'Once you open...'
“I won’t say anything, and you know why,” he said, with a gesture to zip his lips.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth
The ring was rescued by the guest's mother thanks to a stranger early in the morning.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for losing out on $10,000 prize over one simple letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for losing out on $10,000 prize over one simple letter
"She blanked out. It happens to the best of us," a fan sympathized with the player.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
The instrument originally belonged to the guest's grandfather who suffered a horrific injury.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
The contestant's wife seemed embarassed at that point of time, and worried as well.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
The co-founders of Dino Don got the shark that they always wanted on board.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
WALMART
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
One can understand why the measure is in place but the shopper was having none of it.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice
"My husband and I definitely noticed it! We had to rewind it a few times," a fan reacted.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant breaks down in tears after meeting her inspiration and getting $200,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant breaks down in tears after meeting her inspiration and getting $200,000 deal
All of the sharks agreed that she had a great product and the drive to be successful a businesswoman.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring along their furry friend during the pitch and win a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring along their furry friend during the pitch and win a $100,000 deal
It's possible that the dog played a little part in making it easier for them to get a deal.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car
Without the help of his wife, the contestant would have gone home empty-handed.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers just $400 for a map that the guest hoped to sell for $15,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers just $400 for a map that the guest hoped to sell for $15,000
The pawn store owner had a valid point since the item the guest had brought had numerous issues.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $75,000 in 'cursed' bonus round despite her dad cheering for her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $75,000 in 'cursed' bonus round despite her dad cheering for her
The contestant got the first part of the puzzle right but wasn't able to solve it in time.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe
"It's a lady's robe. A robe from 1750 is a very rare robe. The only other ones I know of this type, you'd have to go to Beijing," the appraiser said.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband
Harvey also got other hilarious answers, but nothing could match the woman's sass.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant brings in football icon to promote his product and wins a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant brings in football icon to promote his product and wins a $100,000 deal
The Gronkowski family is famous for their contributions to America's sporting culture.
4 days ago