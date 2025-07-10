'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate

“Antiques Roadshow” is a place where people can cash in big time on small investments that they made to buy artifacts and collectibles. Cups, saucers and plates aren't usually categorized as precious items, and a couple gasped when they found out that their set of crockery was worth a fortune.

The tableware was made of ceramic, and what made these pieces so special was the fact that they were designed by the late ceramic artist and designer Clarice Cliff. The guest said that her grandparents had bought a hundred plates, cups, and saucers, all of which were made by Cliff.

But apart from the heirloom, a massive plate caught the expert's eye. The guest’s husband revealed that he had purchased it from an antique shop in Cardiff for just £35 ($47.5). The expert then revealed that it was an 18-inch charger in a pattern called Bridgewater Green and that it was made around 1933. Little did the owners know that these would be worth a lot more.

“So, we’ve got to talk numbers,” the expert said before getting on with the appraisal of the items. The first thing he picked out was a pair of jugs and appraised them at a price between £500 ($678) and £700 ($950) each. The guest was already taken aback as she did not expect them to be worth so much. Next up was a unique conical sugar sifter.

“Lovely conical sugar sifter there. Brilliant design and again another £500 to £600 ($814),” the expert said. Next up was the 18-inch charger that had caught his attention. “Well, as I say, you really shelled out that day at £35. Well, your £35 ($47) investment is now £3,000 ($4,073) to £4,000 ($5,430),” he said. The woman let out a loud gasp after hearing this, as she was in shock.

“Can I sit down?” she asked, but the expert wasn’t done yet. He revealed that a cup and saucer set in perfect condition would be worth £300 ($407) to £400 ($543) and that a plate would be worth £200 ($271.5).

The guest had said that her grandparents had purchased 100 pieces, but unfortunately, not every one of those 100 was still intact. The guest admitted some breaking and the others being damaged. However, the expert said that the total value of everything that was in front of him on the table was worth £10,000 ($13,575.5) to £15,000 ($20,365). Whatever the guest had at home could only add to the value.

