'Wheel of Fortune' player makes $72,000 win look like a walk in the park and stuns everyone

The player, Beth Barbee left everyone in the dust with her impressive puzzle solving skills.

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants are often seen struggling with the simplest puzzles, and some do pull off a thrilling finish, but once in a while, a player makes a mega win look like a walk in the park. Beth Barbee put up a great performance on the show by solving puzzles like a pro. In the end, she even got the host, Ryan Seacrest, cheering for her as she solved her Bonus Round to win an additional $40,000, which took her day's total to a whopping $72,392.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

After she got off to a rough start, the player found her rhythm by the second Toss Up puzzle to put $2,000 in her bank. She then went on to secure a Wild Card as well, to get a helping hand in the Bonus Round. Going into the theme puzzles, Barbee solved the first one to secure the Disney Princess and a significant lead. In that round, one of her fellow competitors, Arbuckle, made a major mistake when she chose a letter that was already on the board. Seacrest told her that the pick can't be accepted, and she painfully lost a chance to solve the puzzle. Barbee picked up the pieces and solved the puzzle, “Following My Bliss,” and won a trip to the Bahamas on the Disney Wish ship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

While Arbuckle solved two of the Triple Toss-Ups and the final puzzle of the last round, she could not catch up to Barbee, who had built up a massive lead with $32,392 in cash and prizes. With her phenomenal performance, Barbee advanced to the Bonus Round with a chance of winning $100,000 more or a brand-new car.

Screenshot showing Barbee at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

She picked the popular category, “What are you doing?”She was joined by her husband of 40 years on the stage as she spun the wheel alongside Seacrest. After picking out her Golden Envelope, Barbee was faced with a long two-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, and E," on the board, she went on to pick “P, G, F, O," and the extra letter "C,” using her Wild Card. With everything filled in, her puzzle read: “P_C_ _ NG PRO_ _CE.”

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Before Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it looked like Barbee had already figured out the answer. As soon as she got the signal, she yelled, "Picking Produce," as her answer within two seconds. Co-host Vanna White revealed it was the correct answer, and to add to her joy, Seacrest flipped the Golden Envelope to show that she had won an additional $40,000.

It wasn't the first time that Seacrest was left stunned by a player's puzzle-solving skills on the show. Another contestant, Layvin Mangnane, left the host speechless after she cracked a puzzle with minimal clues in the Bonus Round.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant chokes up and hugs Ryan Seacrest after she won $67,000

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $64,000 after he gets an easy 1-word puzzle in bonus round