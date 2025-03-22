ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $64,000 after he gets an easy 1-word puzzle in bonus round

The player was so elated that he even posted about the win on his LinkedIn profile.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

“Wheel of Fortune” contestants know that the games on the show are more about luck, but they still come prepared to employ all their puzzle-solving skills. But some of them are blessed with more luck when the puzzles that they play for, especially in the bonus round, turn out to be as easy as they get. That’s the kind of surprise Rich Rinaldi got when he made it to the final round of the show.

He had done extremely well before he reached the bonus round, as he racked up an incredible $24,365 and a trip to Aruba until that point, according to a TV Insider report. Now, it was his chance to win big.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest with the contestant on
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest with the contestant on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

After the introductions were done, Seacrest got down to business and informed the contestant that he had a wild card that would give him an extra consonant to solve the puzzle after which he chose the ‘Places’ category for his game. As usual, the contestant was given R, S, T, L, N, and E to start with.

After those letters were added to the puzzle, it read, “___E__.” The contestant then opted for the letters B, G, H, O, and D. His choice was perfect as this revealed most of the puzzle and made it a walk in the park for the player. After the letters were displayed on the screen, the puzzle read, “G__EBO.” Rich looked at this and laughed out loud. Seacrest even had to interrupt him in case he answered too early out of excitement.

 

“Well hold on, let me go through all the spiel,” the host said and then it was his turn to answer. “Gazebo,” the contestant said with the utmost confidence and it turned out to be the correct answer. This meant that Rich had won $40,000 which took his grand total to an incredible $64,365. This was in addition to that trip to Aruba that he had won earlier in the show. It was such a wonderful experience for the contestant that he posted it to his LinkedIn profile as well.

“A personal update and break from my typical project management content… this Tuesday, March 18, I will be a contestant on hashtag#WheelOfFortune! It’s been a hashtag#bucketlist item for me, and I’m thankful to my fellow contestants, crew, and of course hosts for a fabulous experience,” the post read.

 

His friends and other users serenaded him in the comments section with messages congratulating the contestant. “Congrats man! I remember when you were on another game show years ago. This is freaking awesome,” one user commented. “Ooo. Can't wait to hear what fun anecdotal information they share about your life on the air. Hope you get to keep the name tag... Congrats!” added another.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $64,000 after he gets an easy 1-word puzzle in bonus round
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $64,000 after he gets an easy 1-word puzzle in bonus round
The player was so elated that he even posted about the win on his LinkedIn profile.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' models show off their karaoke skills — but Drew Carey noticed one big problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models show off their karaoke skills — but Drew Carey noticed one big problem
James O’Halloran and Manuela Arbelaez showed off their singing skills as they were presenting a karaoke set.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant scolds her father after hearing his answer: "Daddy, that ain't..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant scolds her father after hearing his answer: "Daddy, that ain't..."
Daughters may love their fathers but that doesn't mean their blunders are forgiven.
14 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ viewers all agree on the one aspect of the show that ‘drives them crazy’
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price is Right’ viewers all agree on the one aspect of the show that ‘drives them crazy’
Every show, no matter how successful, has its share of critics, and "The Price is Right" is no different.
1 day ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant celebrates his big win by falling face first on the ground
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant celebrates his big win by falling face first on the ground
Contestants on the popular American game show have a lot of energy and that was proven once more.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey recalls his mom once telling him he won't grow up to be attractive
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey recalls his mom once telling him he won't grow up to be attractive
Mothers are usually supportive of their sons but Steve Harvey's mom was just brutally honest.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player reveals the incredible story of how Aaron Paul helped him get on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player reveals the incredible story of how Aaron Paul helped him get on the show
Aaron Paul is one of the most popular contestants that the show has ever had before he became famous.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to poke contestant's eye because of his profession
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to poke contestant's eye because of his profession
It’s not a comfortable feeling to have a stranger all up in your business. The fact that it made Harvey uncomfortable was also clear.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins a car and sweetly hugs the model in wild celebration
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins a car and sweetly hugs the model in wild celebration
It was perhaps one of the most heartwarming moments in the show's decades-long history.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of her 150-year-old coffee cup
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of her 150-year-old coffee cup
You'd be surprised by how many historically significant items are lying around in people's homes.
3 days ago
'Famil Feud' contestant argues with Steve Harvey about fashion — it doesn't end well for him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Famil Feud' contestant argues with Steve Harvey about fashion — it doesn't end well for him
Steve Harvey is one of the most fashionable hosts on television today with his iconic suits.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper warns against Great Value pesto after he spotted an odd detail: "Why is this...?
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns against Great Value pesto after he spotted an odd detail: "Why is this...?
Even the big brands falter once in a while and these issues are brought up in public.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player loses her mind after a TV icon showed up in an unexpected crossover
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player loses her mind after a TV icon showed up in an unexpected crossover
This special guest was a popular television personality that many never imagined would show up.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player picks up Ryan Seacrest while hugging him despite losing out on $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player picks up Ryan Seacrest while hugging him despite losing out on $40,000
The self-confessed hugger, had to hug it out after painfully losing out on $40,000.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey starts dancing after 'Family Feud' player's wild answer doesn't show up on the board
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey starts dancing after 'Family Feud' player's wild answer doesn't show up on the board
Some contestants give answers so outrageous at times that even the host doesn't want them to win.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' once hosted a fashion week and Rachel Reynolds stole the show with her runway walk
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' once hosted a fashion week and Rachel Reynolds stole the show with her runway walk
The long-time model of the show looked gorgeous in the outfits she modeled at the time.
4 days ago
Ryan Seacrest shows off his ripped body on 'Wheel of Fortune' and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest shows off his ripped body on 'Wheel of Fortune' and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
Some may have doubts about his hosting but there can be none about his physique.
4 days ago
Drew Carey becomes wingman for 'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to meet his favorite model
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey becomes wingman for 'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to meet his favorite model
The contestant was completely smitten with the model the moment he stepped foot on the stage.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player loses out on a car just because he was too excited to listen to the rules
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player loses out on a car just because he was too excited to listen to the rules
Despite the heartbreaking loss, the contestant did not lose his infectious enthusiasm and energy.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws cards and almost faints after one answer showed up on the board
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws cards and almost faints after one answer showed up on the board
The other contestants also suggested that Harvey apologize to Shekira for roasting her.
5 days ago