'Family Feud' player has one of the most iconic comebacks after getting three zeroes in Fast Money

Tina double-guessed her third answer, "Does April have 31 days?" Harvey gave her the stink eye.

"Family Feud" is where families team up to win big bucks, but sometimes things might take a very unexpected turn. It happened with the Tran family when they almost went bankrupt because of bizarre guesses by a player named Tina. The contestant ended up collecting three zeros on the survey board after making continuous verbal gaffes. But then she made a comeback to win $20,000 and ended the game on a thrilling note.

The round began with Lee from the Tran family taking center stage. Harvey read out the question, "We asked 100 married men, when your wife accuses you of sitting around doing nothing, what are you doing?" he continued as the timer ticked off.

Lee answered, "Watching TV." The last question was, "Name something that's hard to do on Mondays," to which Lee's response was "Work." Harvey turned to the survey board to check out the total score. Lee made 25 on the first answer, 23, 29, and 27 on the next three answers, and on the final one, he scored 37, taking the total to 141.

Steve Harvey and contestant Tina on 'Family Feud' (Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

Then Tina was summoned to the stage, and the same survey questions were repeated by the host. However, Tina gave vague answers. For the first question, she said "Reading", "Thighs" for the second question, and for the easiest guess about the month with 31 days, she made a silly mistake by guessing "April". For the second last question, she referred to the famous wedding tradition of breaking glass for "good luck." When it came to the last question, she echoed every person on the planet who finds it hard to "get up" on a Monday morning.

Steve Harvey and contestant Tina on 'Family Feud' (Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

Lee encouraged her while Tina double-guessed her third answer, "Does April have 31 days?" Harvey gave her the side eye and recited the famous rhyme. "30 days have September. April, June, and November." Tina nervously laughed and confessed, "I was trying to run it through my head." To Tina's horror, she scored three straight zeros on the survey board. However, her luck changed with the fourth and fifth answers, and she ended up making a final score of 240. The Tran family celebrated with a group hug since they just won $20,000 despite Tina goofing up earlier.

Steve Harvey and contestant Tina on 'Family Feud' (Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

Fans couldn't stop talking about the hilarious twist. "Everybody talking about Tina, can we get some love for the guy who didn't know where he was going and still locked down 141 points?" @samoanjoseph1457 remarked. "When you didn’t study for a test and you still get a 100%," @wryt19 joked. "This is 3 videos in one: Him leaving, her laugh, and the score surprise," @Puertorican-pc5ep said in jest.

