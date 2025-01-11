'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to flirt with a contestant — he was 'stumped' by her response

The Family Feud host doesn't easily get flustered but it seems like he can't handle flirty responses.

Steve Harvey has become one of America's favorite daytime gameshow hosts since he took over the hosting duties of "Family Feud". Thanks to his background in standup comedy, Harvey has comic timing and reactions that often deliver viral moments on the show. Harvey is well prepared to handle any situation or answer on the show but even the veteran was at a loss for words after a contestant unexpectedly hit on him.

Sceenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to a contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The Family Feud host doesn't easily get flustered, but it seems like he is not that well equipped to handle situations when interactions with contestants turn a bit flirty. In this particular episode, things seemed to be going well, as the contestants from the two families faced off against each other. Harvey asked two contestants, Grace and Isabel, to answer the fill-in-the-blanks survey question: "Dear Mr Steve Harvey, please buy me a new ___."

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the two contestants (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Grace was the first one to hit the buzzer and she answered with "a car." The answer bagged the top spot in the survey winning Grace's family a chance to play the question. Before the Zagami family played the question for points, Harvey flirtatiously walked up to Grace for a witty exchange.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to Grace (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Miss Grace, let's discuss this momentarily," Harvey said. When Grace turned to him, the host went on to say, "If I was buying you a new car...We would have to be heavily involved." While Harvey thought he was pretty sly, he wasn't expecting Grace to respond with, "Well Steve you know...we could be!" Harvey turned red after hearing the words.

Screenshot showing Grace looking at a flustered Steve Harvey (Image Source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"You Got Me Stumped"

After Grace's response, Harvey admitted that he wasn't ready for that one. "What do you got to say about that Mr. Big Lips?" Harvey said. "You got me stumped on that one!" he added. Things got even more out of control when Harvey walked over to the next team member. As the host asked the player how was he related to Grace, he said she was his mom. Nobody could hold their laughter after that.

"Oh no wonder you said, Mom, not on TV!" Harvey said after the exchange.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey enacting Grace's son (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

When Harvey moved on to Grace's daughter, Nick, she too was quick to flirt. "A boat so I can go with you," she answered. However, the host quickly shook it off and continued to play the game. It had to be that way since Harvey has been happily married to his wife, Marjorie since 2007, and he wouldn't want to get into any trouble at home.

The family got one more answer right but failed to get any more giving a chance to the other team to steal all the points. While Grace and her family failed to get more than two answers on the board, their competitors, the Rodríguez family, weren't in the mood to miss out. Taking over the game, they guessed an answer which turned out to be at the third spot.

While the Zagami family lost, viewers got yet another memorable, viral moment to rejoice. "Mom, not on TV, LOL," a viewer called @christopherpham8605 commented.