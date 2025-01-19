'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you in trouble' after hearing her answer

The long-time host of the game show does not shy away from making jokes at contestants' expense.

Before becoming the host of “Family Feud,” Steve Harvey was a successful comedian known for his impeccable comic timing, which shines through his witty comments and reactions on the show. He has consistently delivered hilarious moments on the small screen and also gets contestants to bring out their humor. During one of the episodes, Harvey made a joke at the expense of a contestant’s height, and she did take it in the right spirit.

It was the Fast Money round during which two members of one family are called to the stage. They’re asked survey questions and are given points based on their answers. Julie from the Ham family was up and one of the questions asked was about the depth of a deep end of a swimming pool. She had answered six feet and Harvey saw an opportunity to pass a hilarious remark.

Screenshot showing Julie Ham on "Family Feud" (Image source: Family Feud)

“You said the unswimmable six feet,” Harvey said sarcastically. He then looked at the contestant and figured that the answer made sense for someone her height. "That's deep for me,” Julie said. "Yeah I guess it is, I'm sorry," Harvey replied and then stated 'you in trouble'. Unfortunately, Julie did not get enough points to win the game.

Screenshot of Julie Ham and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Image source: Family Feud)

Her daughter Katie stepped up earlier and scored 114 points and the family needed 86 more points to win the $20,000 as per The Sun. She had answered 10 feet for the swimming pool question and while she performed well, her mother was not able to live up to her high standards. But that’s okay since the Ham family was still left with a boatload of memories and a hilarious moment on the show.

It might have been a disappointing end to the round but the Ham family did not walk out of “Family Feud” with absolutely nothing. They left with a brand-new car, which is substantial. The family was facing the McGlorys and Julie was up again. This time, she went up against the opposition’s Moshe. If the Ham family won that game, they would walk away with the car, and Julie got them off to the perfect start.

The question asked was, “Name an occasion a daughter hopes a dad doesn’t forget.” Moshe hit the buzzer first and chose “wedding day” as her answer. Julie was up next and she answered “birthday” which was the top answer and swung the advantage in her family’s favor. Unfortunately, they ran out of their three strikes and could not win the car then and there.

The focus then shifted to the McGlory family and even one wrong answer would see the opposition win the round and the car. One of their members answered “Anniversary,” which was unfortunately not on the board and the Hams drove away in a brand new car. Everyone including Julie and Katie was ecstatic as a result while the McGlorys could only applaud.