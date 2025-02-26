Steve Harvey starts dancing with 'Family Feud' contestant but then it gets awkward real quick

The veteran host is not one to shy away from a dance and he showed off his moves for the cameras.

Apart from being the host of “Family Feud,” Steve Harvey is also a comedian and has other talents that he keeps showcasing whenever he gets the opportunity. He likes to shake a leg once in a while and joined a contestant in her celebration to show off his moves. Harvey also ended up in an awkward situation while dancing in one of the funniest segments of the show in recent history.

It all started with the host asking survey questions to the contestants as usual. To the players, Sal and Cassandra facing off against each other, Harvey asked, “Name something Kermit might say Miss Piggy does just like a pig.” Cassandra was the quickest to press the buzzer and said, “Eat.” It was the number one answer on the board and her family decided that they were going to continue playing.

As Harvey made his way to the table, he spoke to a woman named Nancy referred to as ‘the queen,’ and asked her what she did for a living. Nancy revealed that she was a group leader for Bible study fellowship and that she did the ‘mashed potato dance.’ She then made her way onto the stage to demonstrate exactly what she meant by that and it did not take long for the host to join in.

Steve Harvey breaking out a move with Nancy on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

He only needed to take a look at her feet to understand the moves and was following her to perfection. The dancing went on for a few seconds until Nancy turned away from Harvey and left the host in an awkward position. “Miss Nancy, when you’re dancing in a club and you do this here, when you turn your back on the man…then see I was standing up there…watch out Miss Nancy,” he said, drawing raucous applause.

Harvey might be a good freestyle dancer but he isn't that good at pulling off every kind of dance. But that’s not going to stop him from trying his hand at something new. In an earlier episode of the show, a woman named Ielaf from the Patel family was present. She said she worked for a non-profit organization but what caught the host's attention was her side hustle.

“When I clock out of my 9 to 5 job, I am a professional belly dancer,” she said. Harvey did not seem to understand what that was so Ielaf decided to show him. She wore an ornament around her waist and captivated the audience with her dance routine. The host had no idea how to move his waist like that but he wasn’t reluctant to join in with some moves that he was comfortable with.

Fans loved the moment and appreciated the performance in the comments on YouTube. “:Others: Steve, belly dance belly dance...Meanwhile Steve: I better do what I'm perfect at 😂” one user called @shijun7346 commented. “Steve is cool in any situation on Family Feud,” added another user @doreensino3582.