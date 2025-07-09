ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth

The ring was rescued by the guest's mother thanks to a stranger early in the morning.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
The woman's reaction after the surprising appraisal (Cover image source: BBC Antiques Roadshow)
The woman's reaction after the surprising appraisal (Cover image source: BBC Antiques Roadshow)

Sometimes, realizing an item's value at the right time could literally save something precious from going down the drain. As seemingly insignificant yet vintage jewelry and artifacts get high valuations on “Antiques Roadshow,” more people are starting to salvage such items from basements and attics. But a guest walked in with two of her mother's rings, and while one was worth £100 ($136), the other, worth thousands, was saved from a gas station drain.

via GIPHY

 

The guest claimed the rings belonged to her mother, who had sadly passed away a couple of months before the episode was shot. “Yes, my mother’s. Well, sadly, my mother passed away a couple of months ago. I knew she had the rings, but she hadn’t worn them for quite a while,” she said. While one of them had a sizeable diamond in its centre, the other was a jewel-studded gold band.

She claimed that her father had bought the diamond one for her mother many years ago, but had no idea about the other one. The expert, John Benjamin, said that it was a traditional ring that was half-hoop with turquoise stones and small diamonds made in the early years of the 20th century. The expert said that the rings could bring something around £120 ($163) to £150 ($204). However, the interesting one was the other ring.

Screenshot showing the gold ring on
Screenshot showing the gold ring on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image credit: BBC)

“The bigger one, she went down to friend’s, she was on her way to Brighton and she stopped at a gas station. She went into the ladies’ room and it fell off of her finger and went down the drain. Luckily, it was very early in the morning. She went out, someone came along, opened the trap, and luckily, it fell out,” she said.

“It could be a colourless big stone, or it could be something slightly more interesting. Of course, what we like it to be is something more interesting,” Benjamin said. He then revealed that it was a 4.3-carat “large” brilliant-cut diamond from the 1950s, according to a report in The Sun. “It’s got a little tint of colour. The best diamonds you can buy are colourless, known as D colour,” he added.

Screenshot showing the diamond ring on
Screenshot showing the diamond ring on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | BBC)

“The colour of this diamond is probably around about J colour, so you see it’s a few grades down the scale. But the overall impression that it makes, for a ring that was lost down the sink, it’s pretty good. Now the diamond ring is a little bit more interesting than £100. 4.3 carats - £20,000 ($27,205),” the expert added.

 

The people gathered around the guest let out a collective gasp. She was also in shock and thankful for the person who helped her mother get the ring out of the filth one early morning on the way to Brighton. “Wow. Ok. That’s very nice. I’m pleased she got it out of the sink!” she added with a smile on her face.

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it's lot more than I thought' after hearing the value of her jewelry

'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice trembles after hearing the value of her grandma's 125-year-old ring

'Antiques Roadshow' guest was taken aback after expert revealed the value of her mom's wedding ring

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once thought he was 'going to jail' — all because of Plinko
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once thought he was 'going to jail' — all because of Plinko
It was only Carey's second season in the show and he could have been part of a massive scandal.
5 hours ago
Costco shopper from Italy shares you shouldn't buy Kirkland olive oil for cooking: 'Once you open...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper from Italy shares you shouldn't buy Kirkland olive oil for cooking: 'Once you open...'
“I won’t say anything, and you know why,” he said, with a gesture to zip his lips.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth
The ring was rescued by the guest's mother thanks to a stranger early in the morning.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for losing out on $10,000 prize over one simple letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for losing out on $10,000 prize over one simple letter
"She blanked out. It happens to the best of us," a fan sympathized with the player.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
The instrument originally belonged to the guest's grandfather who suffered a horrific injury.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
The contestant's wife seemed embarassed at that point of time, and worried as well.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
The co-founders of Dino Don got the shark that they always wanted on board.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
WALMART
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
One can understand why the measure is in place but the shopper was having none of it.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice
"My husband and I definitely noticed it! We had to rewind it a few times," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant breaks down in tears after meeting her inspiration and getting $200,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant breaks down in tears after meeting her inspiration and getting $200,000 deal
All of the sharks agreed that she had a great product and the drive to be successful a businesswoman.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring along their furry friend during the pitch and win a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring along their furry friend during the pitch and win a $100,000 deal
It's possible that the dog played a little part in making it easier for them to get a deal.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car
Without the help of his wife, the contestant would have gone home empty-handed.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers just $400 for a map that the guest hoped to sell for $15,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers just $400 for a map that the guest hoped to sell for $15,000
The pawn store owner had a valid point since the item the guest had brought had numerous issues.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $75,000 in 'cursed' bonus round despite her dad cheering for her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $75,000 in 'cursed' bonus round despite her dad cheering for her
The contestant got the first part of the puzzle right but wasn't able to solve it in time.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe
"It's a lady's robe. A robe from 1750 is a very rare robe. The only other ones I know of this type, you'd have to go to Beijing," the appraiser said.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband
Harvey also got other hilarious answers, but nothing could match the woman's sass.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant brings in football icon to promote his product and wins a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant brings in football icon to promote his product and wins a $100,000 deal
The Gronkowski family is famous for their contributions to America's sporting culture.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 5 million-year-old fossilized whale bone — Rick Harrison pays her just $130
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 5 million-year-old fossilized whale bone — Rick Harrison pays her just $130
The expert said that the fossil was well preserved but still wasn't something extraordinary.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it's lot more than I thought' after hearing the value of her jewelry
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it's lot more than I thought' after hearing the value of her jewelry
The expert revealed that the jewel was from the late-Victorian era with an exceedingly rare stone.
4 days ago
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant loses out on $1 million prize after Ryan Seacrest teases big win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant loses out on $1 million prize after Ryan Seacrest teases big win
"I wouldn't have gotten this one at all. I only got "of the curve," but that was it," a fan said.
4 days ago