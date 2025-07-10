ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment

Guests on the show would run with it if they ever got that kind of money on Pawn Stars.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
The guest backing out of the deal (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
The guest backing out of the deal (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is a tough negotiator and makes sure that no guest can walk away with the kind of big bucks that they expect. But when it comes to some musical instruments, he does agree to shell out more than what he normally would. But in an earlier episode of the show, a man turned down an offer of almost $50,000 at the last moment. It was unexpected, as the guest was getting exactly what he asked for.

via GIPHY

 

The guest had brought an acoustic guitar, which he claimed to be “the most beautiful acoustic guitar” that Chumlee and Corey Harrison had ever seen. Chumlee tried to touch it without understanding what the big deal was, but was stopped by Harrison. It was Gibson’s very first Master Museum model. It was a high-end acoustic guitar line started by the company to show off their artists’ craftsmanship.

This particular guitar was built by a man named Ren Ferguson, and the work of art on its surface was simply stunning. “Here we’ve got pearl and abalone inlays on the pickguard. All the way up the ebony fretboard, you can see the sparkle sunburst purfling there,” the guest explained. The instrument also boasted a maple top and an ebony bridge. The guitar was so special that the guest had only played it once for a couple of minutes.

Screenshot showing the guitar on
Screenshot showing the guitar on "Pawn Stars." (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

When asked how much he wanted for it, the guest put up a steep price of $50,000. One doesn’t need to be a musician to understand that’s a lot of money for an acoustic guitar, even if it’s high-end. Harrison did not want to pay so much money without consulting an expert. Therefore, he decided to call in his friend Jesse Ambroso, owner of Cowtown Guitars.

“That’s rad,” Ambroso said after laying eyes on the instrument for the first time. He could not help but pick it up and strum it for a little bit, even though the guest had not let anyone else touch it. “Wow, sounds as good as it looks,” he said with a smile on his face. Harrison then asked him how much these guitars were worth, and the expert said that one could easily get $50,000 to $60,000.

Screenshot showing the expert playing the guitar. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert playing the guitar. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

During negotiations, it was the guest playing hardball. He was adamant about not coming a penny below $48,000. Even dropping by $2,000 seemed to cause him a lot of distress. But Harrison agreed to that price and asked the guest to meet Chum at the counter. That’s when he started having second thoughts. “Man, this is my baby,” he said.

“I just don’t think I can part with it,” he added in what was perhaps one of the rarest incidents in the history of “Pawn Stars.” At least it saved Harrison from shelling out that much money for something that wouldn’t have sold for a year or two.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough

Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more

Chumlee from 'Pawn Stars' pays $3,500 for an 'ugly' guitar and Rick Harrison's reaction said it all

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment
Guests on the show would run with it if they ever got that kind of money on Pawn Stars.
9 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate
The guest even said to keep the kids in the dark about how valuable these items were.
11 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant brings a shirtless model to promote her business — and it doesn't end well
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant brings a shirtless model to promote her business — and it doesn't end well
The company had fantastic sales but a crushing debt with a high interest rate that the sharks hated.
14 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once thought he was 'going to jail' — all because of Plinko
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once thought he was 'going to jail' — all because of Plinko
It was only Carey's second season in the show and he could have been part of a massive scandal.
1 day ago
Costco shopper from Italy shares you shouldn't buy Kirkland olive oil for cooking: 'Once you open...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper from Italy shares you shouldn't buy Kirkland olive oil for cooking: 'Once you open...'
“I won’t say anything, and you know why,” he said, with a gesture to zip his lips.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth
The ring was rescued by the guest's mother thanks to a stranger early in the morning.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for losing out on $10,000 prize over one simple letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for losing out on $10,000 prize over one simple letter
"She blanked out. It happens to the best of us," a fan sympathized with the player.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
The instrument originally belonged to the guest's grandfather who suffered a horrific injury.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
The contestant's wife seemed embarassed at that point of time, and worried as well.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
The co-founders of Dino Don got the shark that they always wanted on board.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
WALMART
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
One can understand why the measure is in place but the shopper was having none of it.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice
"My husband and I definitely noticed it! We had to rewind it a few times," a fan reacted.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant breaks down in tears after meeting her inspiration and getting $200,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant breaks down in tears after meeting her inspiration and getting $200,000 deal
All of the sharks agreed that she had a great product and the drive to be successful a businesswoman.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring along their furry friend during the pitch and win a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring along their furry friend during the pitch and win a $100,000 deal
It's possible that the dog played a little part in making it easier for them to get a deal.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car
Without the help of his wife, the contestant would have gone home empty-handed.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers just $400 for a map that the guest hoped to sell for $15,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers just $400 for a map that the guest hoped to sell for $15,000
The pawn store owner had a valid point since the item the guest had brought had numerous issues.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $75,000 in 'cursed' bonus round despite her dad cheering for her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $75,000 in 'cursed' bonus round despite her dad cheering for her
The contestant got the first part of the puzzle right but wasn't able to solve it in time.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe
"It's a lady's robe. A robe from 1750 is a very rare robe. The only other ones I know of this type, you'd have to go to Beijing," the appraiser said.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband
Harvey also got other hilarious answers, but nothing could match the woman's sass.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant brings in football icon to promote his product and wins a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant brings in football icon to promote his product and wins a $100,000 deal
The Gronkowski family is famous for their contributions to America's sporting culture.
4 days ago