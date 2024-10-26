ECONOMY & WORK
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more

The seller knew it belonged to former Guns N'Roses guitarist DJ Ashba, but she had no idea of its true value.
In a recent episode of Pawn Stars, a woman looking to sell a "Les Paul" guitar from Gibson got the deal of a lifetime. The seller, Gabby, suspected it belonged to DJ Ashba, former lead guitarist of Sixx:A.M. and Guns N' Roses, as it had his name on the neck. Realising the value of it, the seller who was looking to raise money for a children's hospital in Las Vegas, demanded $5,000 from Rick Harrison. However, she had no idea what was about to unfold as the expert got down to evaluating the price of the guitar. 

Here's the story of the great guitar

Bringing the item to the shop, Gabby explained that her boyfriend was building the children's hospital and they had been selling items to raise funds. She said someone had donated the Gibson Les Paul guitar with no paperwork or history. The only thing boosting its value was the DJ Ashba name printed on it. 

Looking at the guitar, Harrison was impressed. "I'm kind of impressed. DJ Ashba, I mean there's a lot of guys out there who are kind of rock stars but he really is a rock star," he says in the video shared by the History channel on the show's official YouTube handle. 

Inspecting the guitar, Harrison pointed out that it wasn't a normal Gibson as the color scheme was different. He said it may be a custom-made as the knobs and switches were different as well. He admitted that the guitar was indeed worth a lot of money as no one could buy it off the shelf. 

However, he wasn't sure if it was a limited edition or a custom guitar made exclusively for DJ Ashba. Thus, to answer the question, Harrison brought in the legend himself. Before walking into the store, DJ Ashba already had an idea about the guitar. He said he had lost one which "meant the world" to him and he hoped the guitar was the same. 

As the musician walked in, Harrison asked him if he recognized the guitar on the table. DJ Ashba said he could recognize it from a mile away. "This right here is the Holy Grail," he said adding that there was only one such guitar in the world. He said it was a prototype model built exclusively for him when he joined Guns N' Roses. He further added that he played it in a couple of tracks for Sixx:A.M. and on tours with Guns N' Roses. "I abused it," he says in the video. 

He said he found the sound of the guitar right for the band but wasn't happy with the design. So for the prototype, he removed one of the volume knobs and added a kill switch to feel comfortable playing. 

He explained that the guitar had gone missing years ago, and he always wondered what happened to it. He said after they finalized the design based on the prototype, Gibson only produced 100 models of it.  He expressed that he would love to have it back.

After DJ Ashba's input, Harrison estimated that the guitar would be worth $20,000 to $30,000. Thus, coming up with a perfect solution, Harrison offers Gabby $20,000 for the guitar. "The kids at the hospital get the money, and I'll end up making a deal with him. I won't make no money off him and everybody's happy," he says. Gabby, in a blink of an eye, agrees and tells Harrison that he has a deal.

 

Viewers were also happy with the deal as the money was going towards a good cause. "Well, that was about the perfect deal right there. Absolutely everybody wins," wrote @troutymctrouttrout3809. "Awesome deal all around. Cool dude found his guitar. Probably worth a little more," added another user @storytimewithunclebill1998.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.

