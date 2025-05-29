ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store

Phil Collen and his band need no introduction as they are considered legends in their genre.
PUBLISHED 8 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing guitarist Phil Collen and guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing guitarist Phil Collen and guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Guitars used by rock stars are among the items on "Pawn Stars" that Rick Harrison considers a holy grail. Def Leppard is one of the most legendary rock bands in the history of music. So when a guest on “Pawn Stars” brought a guitar to the show, which she claimed belonged to the band’s guitarist, Phil Collen, Rick Harrison exclaimed, “Holy s**t.” What made things even better was the fact that Collen came into the store later on and played the guitar for everyone present at that point in time.

via GIPHY

 

The guest had originally wanted $10,000, but Harrison was never going to pay that much money without having an expert come in and check out the instrument. After having a look at it, the expert said that it could easily bring in $10,000 to $12,000. The unique thing about this guitar was that it was painted. The expert said that he was not an art guy but knew someone who’d be able to understand it better. No one at that point expected Def Leppard’s frontman Joe Elliott to walk in. “Is that Def Leppard? No frickin’ way,” Harrison said. The guitarist got straight to work as he looked over the instrument and confirmed that it was one that he had painted. However, he also revealed that it was one that he had practiced splash painting on 10 such guitars.

Screenshot showing the guitar. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guitar. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

What was even cooler was the fact that Collen had written his first name at the base of the instrument in Japanese. He then proceeded to play it in the store, which caught the attention of everyone present. It was all the confirmation Harrison needed about its authenticity, and it was now time to get down to negotiations.

 

The guest still asked for $10,000, but Harrison did not want to pay more than $8,500 for it. That was the price that was agreed upon. The pawn store owner had initially offered $8,000 but raised his offer by $500 after considering the fact that Collen had just played it a few moments ago. This was not the only time a popular guitar player turned up at the shop to check out a guitar.

In a different episode of the show, former Guns N’ Roses guitarist DJ Ashba showed up to check out a guitar that a guest claimed to have belonged to him. It was a custom Les Paul by Gibson, and the guest wanted $5,000. Harrison decided to call on the guitarist to help him, and Ashba immediately recognized it. "This right here is the Holy Grail," he said.

 

Harrison then offered to pay $20,000 for the instrument, and Ashba agreed to immediately pay back the pawn store owner for it. He really liked the guitar and wanted it back. All in all, it was the perfect day for everyone involved. “I would love that,” the guitarist said after learning that he had a chance to buy back his beloved instrument.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
Phil Collen and his band need no introduction as they are considered legends in their genre.
8 minutes ago
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
The original version has been ruling TV screens and hearts for decades now.
1 hour ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
The guest said that his daughter had purchased them at an estate auction for around $300.
22 hours ago
'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history
The name inadvertently came from an executive and became iconic for decades.
1 day ago
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
ECONOMY & WORK
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
Culkin has been a clue on the game a whopping 42 times since he was a child star.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
The guest was happy with the valuation, and fans got to learn a cool story about a big guitar brand.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
The idea of owning human remains, no matter how old, was not something Harrison was a fan of.
1 day ago
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
The fumble is considered the most epic one on the show in decades of his history.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers relieved as player breaks streak of bonus round losses after 19 games
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers relieved as player breaks streak of bonus round losses after 19 games
This was a much-needed result for fans who had been clamoring for a Bonus Round winner for weeks.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses in bonus round but makes stellar comeback to win $44,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses in bonus round but makes stellar comeback to win $44,000
“Coming into the end there, you’ve got no money. Then that one tossup and then all of a sudden $44,000,” host Ryan Seacrest reacted to the win.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'
Several Walmart employees also jumped in to explain things in response to the video.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation
It's unusual to see objects literally from out of this world on the show, and incredibly fascinating.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
She was very interactive with the studio audience and was calling out to them later.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
It wasn't just any ordinary rock as it was claimed to be a lot older than our planet.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
Harrison was not convinced and called an expert who came up with something he hadn't expected.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
She revealed details about what happens once someone does win a car on the show.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
Cuban loved the business and its numbers but was clearly in two minds about offering a deal.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
Rick Harrison has reason to doubt Chum Lee but sometimes, he does really good work.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
The guest was clearly not expecting such a high valuation for something she treated as a toy.
4 days ago
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
She knew what to do long before the game reached its most definitive moment and won big.
4 days ago