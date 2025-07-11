'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'I'm shaking' after elderly player wins in dramatic moment

Had the contestants not gotten their gamble right, they would have lost everything they'd earned.

Winning big on “The Price is Right” requires a lot of skills and knowledge about the prices of everyday items and luxury goods, apart from luck. But some contestants are known to surprise everyone by pulling off a win based largely on luck. People who do manage to bag a big prize in such fashion don't hold back their emotions and can go overboard with celebrations. That was on display when two contestants playing together won a lot of prize money in what some fans believe to be one of the toughest games on the show. To celebrate, one of them ran around the stage, and the other broke down in tears, as Drew Carey himself was left shaking.

The contestants were two women named Jackie and Connie, and they were playing ‘Hot Seat.’ The contestants had to sit on a chair, and they had five tables with five items in front of them. An incorrect price of each item was displayed, and they had to guess whether the correct price was higher or lower. Getting one price right gives $2,500, two gives $5,000, three gives $10,000, four gives $20,000, and all five correct guesses will get them $50,000. However, the contestants had the choice to opt out of the game if they did not feel confident after winning a certain amount of money.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The first item in front of Connie and Jackie was a set of bar tools priced at $19. They guessed the real price to be higher. Next up was a hairstyle worth $200, which the contestants guessed was higher than the real price. Next up was a jewelry box worth $75, and the contestant said that the right price was more than that. Next was a karaoke machine worth $150, and the players believed the correct price to be lower.

The final item was a neck massager priced at $49, which they guessed was lower than the actual price. Once all that was done, it was time to reveal the results. Both Connie and Jackie had their hearts in their mouths throughout the whole process. One by one, they got the prices of the items correct, and in the end, it was down to the jewelry box.

Screenshots showing the contestants on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Jackie could not even watch as she hugged Connie and looked away. By this point, they had won $20,000 but would lose everything if they got it wrong. However, the correct answer would win $50,000. When that happened, Jackie could not sit down anymore and ran around in celebration while Connie wiped several tears off her face. "What a chance they took," Carey said. "I'm shaking right now."

“Hot Seat is a tough game. Thank God they won!” one fan commented under the clip on YouTube. “The first hot winner on The Price is Right since hot seat first debuted on the price is right,” added another.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment

'Price is Right' contestant starts crying and rolling on the floor in one of the wildest TV moments

'Price is Right' player gasps in disbelief after she ended up winning two prizes in a single game