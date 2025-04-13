ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant gets lucky and unlocks a brand new car in tricky game

Debra won the game "Master Key" which tests both the player's pricing skills and luck.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and the winning moment (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"The Price is Right" isn't just about pricing skills since a lot of luck is involved in the games on the show. There are some games where the player has to either draw the right number or get the key in the right slot to win big. One such game is called Master Key, in which the contestant has to pick the right key to unlock a prize, and a player named Debra got lucky by pulling it off with just one key left.

Screenshot showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

During the episode, the show's announcer revealed that Debra would be playing the game "Master Key" with a chance of winning three exciting prizes, including a meal kit supply for life, a gasoline supply for life, and a brand new Mitsubishi Mirage. In the end, with only one Key in her hand, Debra bagged the top prize and went home with the car. 

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the game, the contestant is first shown five keys. Out of them, one key unlocks the first prize, another unlocks the second prize, and a third unlocks the car. While one key doesn't unlock anything, there is one master key that unlocks all of the prizes. In the first part of the game, the player is presented with two small prizes, one at a time, with three-digit tags underneath them. The contestant has to price the two items by picking the right combination of two digits from the three. Thus, out of the three displayed digits, only the first two or the last two make up the actual retail price. With each correct guess, the player gets to pick a key.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

With two keys, they can win two or more prizes, but if they fail to price any of the items, they automatically lose. However, even with one key, they have the chance of winning it all if their choice turns out to be the master key. In Debra's game, she got an electric scale as the first item to price. The three digits displayed were 4, 1, and 9. Debra guessed that the price of the item would be $41, but Carey revealed that the actual retail price was just $19. Thus, the player now had a chance of winning only one key. 

Screenshots showing the keys and the locks for the prizes (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The second item that Debra had to price was an electric griddle with the digits 3, 6, and 0 displayed underneath it. The player guessed the price to be $36, and it turned out to be the actual retail price. Thus, Debra just got one key to unlock either of the three prizes or all of them. 

Screenshot showing Debra trying to unlock the car (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

When the player put the key in the first lock for the meal kit supply, it didn't turn. She then went on to try the key on the second lock for the gasoline supply, and it didn't unlock as well. Finally, with all odds against her, Debra tried to unlock the car and left everyone astonished with a win.

 

"Wow! Nice job!" Carey exclaimed in the end as the player made her way to her new ride.

