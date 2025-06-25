'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment

The contestant could hardly believe that he even made it to the stage in the first place.

Since “The Price Is Right” has been popular for decades, it's a dream come true for generations to compete on the show and win big. This is why the reactions could be over-the-top and even emotional in some cases. In an episode of the show, a contestant played the perfect game to win a six-figure sum and broke down. He was in disbelief that he was even on the stage, so it's understandable how big a deal winning that kind of money must have been. On the other hand, host Drew Carey had a big smile on his face all throughout.

The contestant named Ryan won some money right off the bat. He guessed the exact price of an item on Contestant’s Row and won $500. He then had the chance to win a lot more as he would play the Grand Game for a chance to win $100,000. The rules of the game were simple, despite the gigantic prop brought out to introduce it.

The contestant gets to see six items, four of which are worth less than $10, and the player has to guess those four items to win $100,000. Now, the contestant had already been given $10 by the machine. For each product he got right, the machine would add one zero to the prize money. However, if the contestant gave the wrong answer, he’d lose all the money. Announcer George Gray then revealed the six items.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

These items were a scent booster, a protein energy bar, a jar of pickled onions, a bottle of moisturizer, a box of strawberry drink mix, and a jar of ice cream. The contestant first chose the drink mix, and that was correct. His prize money went up to $100. Next, Ryan chose the ice cream, and his prize money went up to a thousand bucks. The contestant still could not believe that he was on the show even now.

He then chose the protein bar, and that was correct as well. This got his prize money up to $10,000. This was the final stage, and if he got it right, he could've won $100,000; otherwise, he could've gone home with nothing. Carey explained to the contestant that he could leave the game with ten grand, but the contestant wanted to go for it. Egged on by the crowd, he picked the pickled onions, which drew a huge cheer.

Screenshot showing the audience on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

That was the final item worth less than $10, meaning Ryan had won $100,000. He had seemed like he was on the verge of crying for quite a while. After winning such a big sum of money, nobody could stop the waterworks. The contestant fell to the floor in tears, in disbelief that he had played a perfect game to win one of the biggest prizes one could win on the show.

Fans of the show loved the moment and made their thoughts clear in the comments section on YouTube. “What a Great Way to start off the 10,000th Show with a $100,000 Winner! He certainly deserved it,” one user commented. “He had a great bid to get on stage 😂,” another added. “I thought he was gonna lose after he picked the ice cream..🫢,” one more fan said.