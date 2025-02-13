ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant starts crying and rolling on the floor in one of the wildest TV moments

The Price is Right has always seen emotional contestants but this moment was just epic.
PUBLISHED 30 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and the model on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
Emotions often run high on "The Price is Right" and are visible when contestants celebrate their wins in the most bizarre and often risky ways. But it's very rare to see someone cry in front of the camera out of joy. One contestant who could not control her tears was a woman named Stefanie. Not only did she cry, she fell to the floor, rolled around, and spun on her back in happiness after winning a certain amount of money.

Stefanie was playing the ‘Punch A Bunch’ game. In this, a contestant can have a maximum of five punches on a board with various holes. Each hole has a paper covering it and inside is a card with an amount of money printed on it. The values range from $250 to $25,000. The number of punches one gets is determined beforehand by another game in which the contestant has to correctly guess the prices of five items. For each item they get right, they win a punch.

Screenshot of the contestant on the floor on
However, the game is not that simple. For each card one draws, the contestant can either take that money and abandon the game, or they can let go of that amount in the hope of winning a bigger sum. Stefanie got the prices of four items right and therefore had four punches. The first couple of punches both earned her $500. She forfeited all that for a potentially bigger prize.

Thankfully, luck was on her side as the third card revealed $5,000. Winning such a big sum of money at once was overwhelming for Stefanie who could not control her emotions at that point. She broke down into tears of joy and slumped to the floor, rolling around and spinning in her excitement.

 

This is not the only time a contestant fell to the ground on “The Price is Right.” At least Stefanie won something before doing so. On an earlier episode of the show, a contestant rolled on the floor simply after learning what prize they would be playing for. Her name was Amylah and she was a big bag of enthusiasm and excitement from the moment she stepped onto the stage.

“It’s nice to see you too Uncle Drew,” she joked as Carey said, “It’s a long story.” It was then time to reveal the prize it it was a brand-new Nissan Altima S. This was such a big deal for Amylah that she immediately dropped to the floor and rolled around in excitement. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen but she left with a ton of good memories which she mentioned in an Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amylah (@lost_nubianqueen)

 

“Dear Nissan, I had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a Nissan Altima S on The Price is Right. As a college student and small business owner who attends school away from home, I saw the possibilities and new beginnings I could explore when the car was revealed. I Unfortunately did not win the car but I remain optimistic about what the future holds! Sincerely, Amylah Charles,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

