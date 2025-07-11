ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $16,000 in incredible TV moment

"Can I stop at any time?" the player nervously inquired. "You can stop any time you want, yes," Carey assured.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
The contestant in tears after her win with the model and Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
"The Price is Right" contestants are known for getting emotional after a big win or a heartbreaking loss, but some of them are elated just for making it to the stage with Drew Carey. This is why it wasn't surprising when a contestant named Megan couldn't contain her sentiments after winning $16,000, which isn't even a massive amount. She broke down in tears after winning the five-figure amount.

 

Megan was playing the round called 'It's in the Bag'. The game was based on grocery items, and the contestant had to guess the right order of the given retail items along with their price. "We have five grocery bags here. See them? Five.  And we have six grocery items. There's going to be one grocery item in each bag. Put the right one in the right bag. There's going to be one left over that you don't even need. But if you put the right grocery item in each bag where it belongs, you get $16,000." Carey explained.

'The Price is Right' 2014. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
Megan linked the grocery items with the prices, and then it was time for the big one. "Good luck. Because that is the $16,000 bag right there. Let's start with this. This should be easy. 59 cents. That seems fair. Let's show her $1,000 right away," Carey announced.

The Price is Right' 2014. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
"Can I stop at any time?" the player nervously inquired. "You can stop any time you want, yes," Carey assured. "It's going to double as we go. $2,000 in this bag. If you're wrong along the way, you lose everything. So, be careful. You can quit whenever you want," he cautiously added. Megan didn't want to give up easily, so she continued. She collected $2000 with the second item and moved on to the stain remover, which also happened to be the correct answer, thus letting her earn $4,000 in total. Carey once again tried to dissuade Megan from guessing the second-to-last item. "$8,000 if mayonnaise is $2.79," he said. "I'm going to go on, Drew. I'm going to close my eyes, Drew," the player replied in anticipation and excitement.

The Price is Right' 2014. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
She ended up winning $8,000 also. With the last item left, the scene turned nail-biting, "I'll give you $16,000. $16,000 if that's $3.99," Carey mentioned before moving ahead in the round. "I'm going to go, Drew," Megan replied. "She's going to go for it. Megan, good luck. Come on over here. I'll let you hit the yellow button yourself. When I say 3, hit that yellow button. Ready? 1, 2, 3. You got it. $16,000!" Carey exclaimed after Megan hit the buzzer and won the round, bringing an end to the thrilling round, and the player was in disbelief before she broke down in tears.

