'Price is Right' host Drew Carey blamed as contestant had no idea how to play math game in bizarre moment

The mathematically challenged player who was playing "Do the Math" needed some help from the host.

Game shows such as "The Price Is Right" remain relevant and entertaining thanks to new games that they introduce from time to time. Although they are mostly meant to be fun, some games can be a bit complicated for people who aren't good with numbers to understand. That's where the hosts come in, as they need to explain the game to contestants in the most simplified manner so that they have a fair chance. Contestant Sophie Turner, who admitted that she wasn't good at math, once stepped in to play a game called "Do The Math." Things were clearly not in her favor but then host Drew Carey came to her rescue and explained the game to her over and over again. This made some fans question his ability to explain the game well, while others defended him as a patient host.

Screenshot of Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: CBS | The Price is Right)

In the episode, Sophie took on the pricing game in which a contestant sees two prizes and a figure representing the difference in value between them, while the actual price of the two items is hidden. Thus, without knowing the price of the products, a contestant must guess if the amount displayed should be added to or subtracted from the price of the item on the left to equal the price of the one on the right. Once the player picks the - or + sign, the prices are revealed. If they guess correctly, they get to take home both prizes.

In Sophie's case, the prize on the left was a fully furnished home bar and the prize on the right was a home office setup with a Macbook Air. The amount shown on the screen was $947. Before the game, Sophie admitted that "math wasn't her thing."

Screenshots showing Sophie and Drew Carey playing the game (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

Thus, Carey went on to explain the game to her. “It’s the price of the home bar, plus $947 equals the price of the laptop and the desk, Or, is it the price of the home bar, minus $947, equals the price of the laptop and the desk? The price of the home bar, plus or minus $947," he said.

However, Sophie's reaction was that she understood very little to nothing about what the host said. She couldn't even decide if she wanted to add or subtract the amount from the price of the home bar. The host further clarified the rules and what she should do, to help her make the decision. “If you think the home bar is more expensive say minus $947, if you think it’s less expensive say plus $947.”

A completely clueless Sophie stammered that according to her the price of the home bar was higher. “Plus? Minus?” she said causing Carey to burst out into laughter.

Screenshots showing Sophie making the guess (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

Thus, Carey told her that this meant she wanted to subtract $947 from the price of the home bar. When the prices were revealed, Sophie was on the money as the home bar's price was $3,492 and the home office was worth $2,649. S “You got it!” Carey exclaimed as Sophie jumped in joy and ran over to grab both of her prizes.

While things turned out to be well for Sophie, fans in the comments section had their own concerns. Some argued that Carey didn't explain the game well enough, given that the player told him she wasn't good at math. "I don't think she even knew what she had guessed," @joeysouthworth wrote on Instagram, and the player herself agreed.

Screenshot showing the comments (Image source: Instagram/The Price Is Right)

Even some viewers didn't get the game, "I didn’t even understand the question," @jackie.curtis commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

However, there were people who lauded Carey for being warm and understanding. They said Carey explained the game well and did everything he could to help the player. "He did such a good job explaining the game to someone who clearly didn't understand," @cbrewlovesyou wrote.