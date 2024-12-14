ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Sentra — but the dealership had one major surprise for her

Samara Leilani who won a brand new Nissan showed that things aren't as they appear on the show.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the woman winning the car and later talking about her experience (Cover image source: TikTok | @samaraleilani)
Among contestants who bag prizes offered on "The Price is Right," a lot of people drive away with cars. While one contestant got a car when the model made a mistake, another one described how it was a hassle to get her hands on an automobile that she won. Another contestant recently shared that winning something in the show isn't what it looks like. Samara Leilani, also known as @samaraleilani on TikTok, who won a brand new Nissan Sentra on the show, shared that she got many surprises and ended up with something totally different.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samara Leilani Metzer (@samaraleilani)

 

Leilani has created a video series on TikTok where she has documented the entire experience of winning the car and everything that follows. Her first few videos show how she and her husband appeared on the show and how she walked away with a brand new car and a trip. 

@samaraleilani Replying to @dotsonhere Here’s the full clip of me winning the car! I owe this all to Drew giving me another chance & my boyfriend giving me the right numbers #thepriceisright #newcar #cbs #gameshow ♬ original sound - Samara Leilani

 

In a follow-up video, Leilani shared that she was told she wouldn't be getting the car right away and had to wait for about a month till the episode aired. She then learned that it wouldn't even be the same car that was displayed to the world during the episode. 

Leilani was told that the dealership would reach out to her after the episode aired to provide her the car. She further shared that her prize will depend on what's available and it may not be the same color and model. 

@samaraleilani Replying to @mckenziemounger The one game you don’t see on the show is the waiting game afterwards😁 #thepriceisright #cbs #gameshow #contestant #newcar ♬ original sound - Samara Leilani

 

In yet another update, the creator shared that she was given a choice to pick from seven cars, which included some luxury brands as well. She explained that she was allowed to use the value of the Nissan Sentra she won on the show as a coupon and pick any other model that she wanted. She finally turned to her viewers for suggestions, and the consensus was to get a Toyota as many swore by the brand's reliability. 

@samaraleilani Insane update about the car I won on The Price is Right. I have a lot of research to do now😅 #thepriceisright #newcar #gameshow #contestant #research ♬ original sound - Samara Leilani

 

In another update, Leilani shared that she had finally picked a dealership to visit and test drive some cars. She revealed that the suggestions in the video were overwhelming and she was indeed going for a Toyota car. 

@samaraleilani Replying to @Banana Travels Co Here are my options! Let me know thoughts on these😁 #thepriceisright #newcar #gameshow #contestant #research ♬ original sound - Samara Leilani

 

She documented her experience at the dealership, showing around several different cars that she and her husband were interested in. She finally had her eyes on the prize and it was a brand new, black Toyota Camry. She instantly fell in love with the car and even called it the smoothest drive of her life. 

@samaraleilani I’ve picked the car that I want from my win on The Price is Right (reveal in video)! I didn’t expect to leave the dealership want that car but I’m SO glad something was telling me to also look at it. #thepriceisright #gameshow #newcar #contestant #toyota ♬ Bossa nova(262254) - And More Music

 

In the most recent update, Leilani shared that the couple had finalized the Toyota Camry as the car to get. She shared some images of the car and said they were more than happy to replace the red Nissan Sentra that everyone saw her winning on the show, with the Toyota.

@samaraleilani CAR REVEAL!!!! Stay tuned for when I actually pick up the car (hopefully this week) I will provide updates asap!! Thanks everyone who encouraged me to go Toyota😁 #thepriceisright #newcar #gameshow #contestant #cbs #toyotacamry #2025 ♬ original sound - Samara Leilani

 

On December 11, the creator said that she would most likely get the car in the same week and do a grand reveal. Thus, to sum things up, Leilani won a Nissan Sentra on "The Price Is Right" back in September and nearly three months later, she ended up with a Black Toyota Camry instead.

