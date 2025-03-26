'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push

It's not easy making a quick decision with cameras on you and some big money prizes at stake.

Being on “The Price is Right” could be overwhelming as it is exciting and hence the pressure to make the correct guess consistently could easily get to the player. In such a situation, people can be plagued by self-doubt and that's when they end up getting things wrong. That’s exactly what happened in an earlier episode of the show when a contestant named Yvette was just too confused.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

She was playing the Switch game on the show, and as part of this game, the contestant gets to see two prizes and a couple of prices, each corresponding to one of the prizes. The contestant has to guess whether the prices displayed are correct or if they have to be switched. That sounds like a simple enough game and anyone who has an idea about how things are priced should be able to get it right. However, that was not the case with this contestant.

The two prizes offered to Yvette were a trip to Hawaii and a trip to The Hamptons. At first, the Hawaii trip was priced at $7,947 and the Hamptons trip was priced at $9115. “Are they correct or should we switch them?” Drew Carey asked the contestant. At first, she asked for the prices to be switched. However, as the models were switching prices, she changed her mind.

Screenshots showing the models switching the prices. (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

“Oh no,” she said. “Wait, wait. Do I have to? No…I wanna switch them back.” So the models had to get back to switching the prices all over again. But that was not all. Yvette once again had a change of heart midway through the switching process. “No…I can’t. Switch!” she said again. This time, Carey had to step in. “This is it?” he asked her. “Now she’s switching it. That’s it.”

The contestant knew that was the final switch and hoped for the best. Luckily, her guess was correct and she emerged victorious. “She switched it, she unswitched it, she switched it again,” the host added. Her energy after she won, however, was infectious as she ran to the models to hug them. Indecision may be a bit tiring for viewers but at least it was not as drawn out as Mary’s bid on Showcase.

Mary was a contestant on the show many years ago and like Yvette, she too faced self-doubt. She had to bid for a trip to Finland, and a pair of snowmobiles. When the time came for a bid, it felt like the show could go on all night. She looked at the audience for a clue but had no idea what to say, and she was getting impatient.

“Sorry, sorry,” she said to the host after a point. There was a person in the audience helping her out, presumably a friend or a family member, who was exasperated after Mary took her own sweet time to put a bid in. She eventually said $18,000 after which Carey exclaimed, “We got a bid out of Mary!”