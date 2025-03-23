Drew Carey almost cost a player on 'Price is Right' — then he changed the show rules to help her out

The host made a couple of mistakes which could have cost the contestant a shot at winning.

Drew Carey is one of the kindest hosts on television, who is known to help contestants out and is even accused of handing over the game to them for the same. “The Price is Right” host isn’t afraid to admit his mistakes, and will even go out of his way to bend the rules of a game if it hinders a contestant’s chances of winning. He did so in an earlier episode of the show when a contestant named Tawny was playing The Clock Game.

This game involves a 30-second timer, and in that interval, the contestant has to correctly guess the prices of two items. The host tells contestants whether the price is higher or lower than what they have guessed until they land on the correct figure. In this case, Tawny had to guess the prices of a pair of headphones and some travel accessories. If she got them right, she had the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Ecuador.

The first item on the agenda was the pair of headphones. Its actual price was $799 and Tawny started with $700, after which Carey asked her to go higher. She then said $1200 and was asked to go lower. This went on for a few moments until the contestant said $750 and the host mistakenly said lower. “Oh higher, higher, higher,” the host then said. He made the same mistake again when the contestant said $800, by asking her to go higher.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

Tawny ultimately got the price of the headphones right with just 10 seconds remaining on the clock. That’s when Carey made things a bit easier for her. “I messed up just a couple of times, I wanna know, can we…hey Chris, can we put just a couple of seconds on the clock for my mess up there?” The contestant ended up getting six extra seconds on the clock, which is normally against the rules and these extra seconds proved to be crucial. Next, she had to guess the price of the travel accessories in 16 seconds to win a trip to Ecuador. The price was $980 and as the clock was ticking, it seemed like Tawny was going to throw this opportunity away. She did come close to the price with some guesses but it seemed like she just was not going to guess the actual price of the item. Thankfully, she did get it right with just one second remaining on the clock and that was enough. Had those six seconds not been added upon Carey’s recommendation, she might have walked away empty-handed from the show.

Fans loved the moment and appreciated Carey's kindness in the comments on YouTube. “The thing I appreciate about Drew is he's an advocate for the contestant, but also fair. And he incorporates everyone - the contestant, the models, the announcer, and the crew - into the show,” one user commented. “Thank god they gave her back those 6 seconds which made a huge difference,” another user wrote.